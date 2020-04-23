Corona Virus: Ferrari is quickly making a U-turn over the F1 budget cap

Ferrari retaliated Thursday after Team Principal Chancellor Binotto warned that Team Formula One would be abandoned if the planned cost ceiling was cut following the Corona virus crisis.

Binotto told a British newspaper that the team would “look at other options” if the cap was downgraded next year, but the team said in a statement that the team needed additional tools to express “racing DNA”. Compete with Formula One.

Ferrari was unhappy last year when it decided to introduce a $ 175 million ($ 161 million) budget cap for a team from next season.

With the first nine matches already canceled or postponed this season, the sport met last week to discuss reducing the cap to $ 145 million next year and $ 130 million after the season, but could not reach an agreement.

Sources said Ferrari and another big-spending team, Red Bull, opposed the changes.

In an interview, Binotto appeared to suggest leaving the Formula One team with an annual budget of more than $ 400 million.

“The $ 145 million is already a new and demanding request than it was last June,” he told the Guardian. “If it’s even lower, we don’t want to put ourselves in a position to look at other options for aligning our racing DNA.”

Ferrari issued a statement Thursday to clarify what Binotto said.

“He never mentioned leaving the Scuderia Ferrari F1. On the contrary, we do not want to put ourselves in a position where we need to look at more options in addition to continuing racing in F1 to align our racing DNA,” it says. .

Binotto argued that it was unfair to impose a flat cap.

“In F1, we have all kinds of teams with different characteristics,” he said. “They operate in different countries, under different legislation, with their own modes of operation.”

“We know that F1 and the world are going through a very difficult time right now because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added. “However, this is not the time to react in a hurry.”

– ‘Vulnerable condition’ –

Many teams off the grid are spending $ 150 million and struggling to survive.

In recent weeks, one of the poorest teams, McLaren, has led calls for $ 100 million in mobilization.

Principal Zack Brawnen said Formula One is in a very weak state, “and if it is not handled properly, I can see four teams disappear.”

On the other hand, Christian Borner of Red Bull argued against leaving the capital at less than $ 145 million.

The F1 should be the culmination of motor sport in terms of technology and performance, ”said Horner. “It should be attractive to car manufacturers and sponsors who want to get involved with this highly prestigious segment. If we control the cost excessively, we run the risk of lowering the level significantly and making it closer to the lower formulas. ”

