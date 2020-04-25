Corona virus: Djokovic, Federer and Nadal, raising funds for low-ranking players

The ATP tour will stop until July 13 due to a coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 160,000 people worldwide.

There are financial problems for many sports, including tennis. In particular, he is a low-ranking player whose season is suspended.

The chairman of the ATP Athlete Council of Jokovic said he had discussed relief funds with fellow Federer Nadal.

“I spoke to Roger and Rafa a few days ago,” said Stan Wawrinka and Instagram Live on Saturday.

“We’ve had a long conversation about the near future of tennis, what will happen in the future, how we can contribute, and how we can help.

“The majority of players in the rankings from 200 to 250 to 700 or 1,000 have no federation support and no sponsors, so they are completely independent and remain alone.

“If the current Grand Slam ATP and ATP come together, we hope that ATP will be able to contribute to the overall relief of the players to be distributed using specific models and standards.”

Djokovic added: “There seems to be hope somewhere somewhere between $ 3 million and $ 4.5 million today, and it will be distributed to these low-ranking people.”

The 17th Grand Slam champion, Jokovic, said tennis should respect players with low rankings.

“I’m really happy to be with the tennis ecosystem because I think everyone knows the importance of the tennis ecosystem and the more than 250 ranked players.”

“They have to create the grassroots of tennis to shape the future of tennis, to feel that we need to unite, to support, to show that we are not forgotten, and to show that we are there.

“But I also think we should send a message to young generations who are considered professional players to live in tennis even when there is an epidemic and financial crisis.” You can rely on Slam’s support. “

Get breaking news.

Allow notification

You have already subscribed