Sports stagnated worldwide due to COVID-19, which killed more than 183,700 people.

With travel restrictions in most countries, tennis will have a longer impact than most other sports, and the ATP and WTA tour season will be suspended until July 13.

Murray, who has a competitive edge with hip injuries, predicted that tennis would finally resume.

The three Grand Slam champions told CNN Wednesday that “If the class continues, it will definitely play.”

“Because players, coaches and teams from all over the world have come into one area, I think tennis is one of the last sports to come back to normal.

“I’m amazed that we resumed the sporting event in September, but we’ll see.”

The UK was hit hard by the Corona virus, which had more than 133,400 confirmed cases and more than 18,000 deaths.

Murray, 32, said she wasn’t feeling well a month ago, but she wasn’t sure she was dealing with COVID-19.

“It was a little sick for two to three days before about four weeks ago. I was actually quarantined for four or five days before quarantine began.”

“Most people I’ve said have some kind of symptom and are a bit sick, but it’s hard to know if there really is a virus.

“And obviously this situation should be saved for those in extreme conditions and for the country’s forefront NHS [National Health Service] workers.”

