TSMC, an Apple A-series chip supplier, announced that production in its Chinese factories remains on track despite the outbreak of the corona virus, which affects production in a number of factories in the country.

Many Taiwanese IT companies are feeling the heat of the coronavirus outbreak, which is delaying the return of their production after the lunar new year. But TSMC and UMC have shown that their factories in China ran as usual.

Despite the reassuring revelations from the foundries, many Taiwanese IC designers have become cautious about their performance in the first quarter of 2020, and some have already lowered their sales forecast. The virus blocking of Wuhan can have serious consequences for the display industry, as several large LCD and OLED panel manufacturers from China are based in the Chinese city.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and United Microelectronics (UMC) said production at their plants in China remains on track and is not affected by the corona virus outbreak.

Some other companies report a 5-10% decline in production because they keep workers away after the Chinese New Year holidays to limit the spread of the virus.

The corona virus is a serious virus that is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a global health emergency. However, some use the outbreak to promote stupid conspiracy theories and other misinformation. Facebook says it now eliminates coronavirus dizziness, like an especially dangerous one that suggests people should drink bleach.

We will also start removing content with false claims or conspiracy theories that have been reported by leading global health organizations and local health agencies and could harm people who believe them. We do this as an extension of our existing guidelines to remove content that could cause physical damage. We focus on statements that are intended to prevent treatment or to take reasonable precautions. This includes claims that relate to wrong remedies or prevention methods – such as drinking bleach to cure the coronavirus – or claims that cause confusion about the available health resources. We will also block or restrict hashtags used to spread misinformation on Instagram and take proactive sweeps to find and remove as much of this content as possible.

There is a lot we don’t yet know, but the fact as they are currently understood is that this new coronavirus is slightly more dangerous than the flu, but far less dangerous than SARS.

We do not yet know how dangerous the new corona virus is – and we will only find out when further data arrives. The 170 deaths out of 7,736 reported cases would mean a mortality rate of 2%. However, this is likely to be an overestimation, as there may be a much larger pool of people who have been infected with the virus, but who have not had enough symptoms to be hospitalized and therefore not included in the data were. For comparison: seasonal flu usually has a mortality rate of less than 1% and is said to cause around 400,000 deaths worldwide each year. Sars had a death rate of more than 10%. Another unknown key that scientists should have a clearer idea of ​​in the coming weeks is contagion of the coronavirus. A key difference is that unlike the flu, there is no vaccine against the new coronavirus, which means that vulnerable members of the population – the elderly or people with existing respiratory or immune problems – find it more difficult to protect themselves. Washing hands and keeping them away from people when you feel uncomfortable is important. A sensible step is to get a flu vaccine that will take the pressure off health care if the outbreak leads to a major epidemic.

