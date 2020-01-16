Cornerstone acquires Clustree for its AI-driven skills engine

Cornerstone On Demand, which makes human capital management (HCM) software, announced on Thursday that it is taking over Clustree, a French technology company with an AI-driven skills engine and an extensive skills ontology. Cornerstone pays $ 18.5 million in cash and the transaction is expected to close this quarter.

Cornerstone is planning to integrate Clustree’s skill engine and skill ontology into multiple products that fall under “people development solutions”. The starting point is that the AI ​​of Clustree can help organizations to better understand the skills of their employees, how they can help employees to cultivate new skills and where to recruit.

Cornerstone’s “development of people” includes recruitment tools, performance management tools and content, and personalized learning tools to help educate employees.

Clustree, founded in 2014, developed its skills ontology by analyzing more than 1 billion professional skills in multiple languages. From there, it has built a library of 53,000 verified skills that is said to accurately describe each employee profile. Its customers include major brands such as the French supermarket chain Carrefour and SNCF, the national railway company of France.