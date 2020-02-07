Cormann rejects Barnaby Joyce’s threat to block legislation

Treasury Secretary Mathias Cormann has poured cold water on Barnaby Joyce’s threat that he and an angry group of members of the rebel coalition may block government laws in Parliament.

“I don’t think this will happen,” Senator Cormann told Sky News on Friday.

Mr. Joyce threatened to blow up government affairs after failing to overthrow Michael McCormack in a state coup d’état on Tuesday.

The former deputy prime minister confirmed to the New Daily that he warned Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday that the cabinet reshuffle that followed the unrest in the leadership of the Nationals had punished his supporters and was in danger of creating a dangerous vote block in parliament ,

The Prime Minister’s narrow two-vote majority in the House of Representatives could be challenged by Mr. Joyce and his group of disgruntled allies, including George Christensen and Llew O’Brien, who are ready to vote on government laws.

“Each party needs understanding of different views within a broad general ethos,” said Joyce.

“It’s fair enough to say that Mr. McCormack’s ministers are the ones who voted for him. I don’t think that’s helpful.”

On Friday, Mr. O’Brien added his own warning and said to the Australian, “You can’t take my vote for granted … I’ll look at everything.”

But Senator Cormann said such an open rebellion was unlikely.

“Obviously, in the coalition, it is always open to individual members to take a particular position when it comes to issues of strong personal belief on a particular issue,” he said.

Senator Cormann said earlier examples of Joyce crossing the floor were long ago. As a senator, Joyce frequently used the threat to withdraw concessions from his own government – while John Howard was prime minister, he crossed the word many times.

Former Minister of Resources, Matt Canavan, left the cabinet to assist Joyce in the head of state coup.

On Tuesday, after his narrow election victory, Mr. McCormack was asked if he would reinstate Senator Canavan. In response, he expressly thanked Senator Canavan for his services.

When the new bench was announced on Thursday, Senator Canavan was not there.

Instead, major McCormack allies were promoted, including Mark Coulton and Andrew Gee.

Mr. Joyce also opposed an offer to change the Nationals’ rules to prevent the leaders from being stabbed by requiring two-thirds of the party room’s consent to allow executives to be eliminated.

“I am against the proposed change to reduce access to senators and members who choose their leader,” he wrote in a commentary for The Australian.

“I am against it because its purpose is to restrict access to a vote, which is obviously the removal of our party’s democratic attribute.”

-with AAP