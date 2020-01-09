Corica warns of unknown jets after changing coaches

Loading...

Sydney FC have to beware of the unknown as they prepare for a Newcastle Jets team led by a coach later this week after Ernie Merrick’s release. Twenty-two points separate the bottom jets from league leaders Sydney FC, who will be flying to Newcastle on Friday night. Sky Blues trainer Steve Corica, however, is careful to play change immediately after coaching the basement residents.

The jets might support the ladder, but the soaring sky blues were unable to perform meaningful basement analysis without knowing what changes interim trainer Craig Dean would make to the fighting side.

Steve Corica will welcome Milos Ninkovic back after an injury Credit: Getty

“They have W-League coach Craig Deans standing for Ernie until they obviously get a new coach. It’s always a danger, we don’t know what he’s going to do with the team, whether he leaves.” to change that structurally or perhaps in terms of personnel, “said Corica.” They are currently without a coach, so they are a dangerous team, especially in the situation they are in now. So we have to make sure we’re really ready for the game. “

Sydney FC aren’t sure how the Jets will play, but star playmaker Milos Ninkovic’s expected return after an injury has fueled Sydney FC. The Serbian international missed Adelaide United’s 2-1 win last week due to a calf injury, but returned to training later this week and is expected to start against the Jets.