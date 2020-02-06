Corey Taylor, Randy Blythe Front Teenage Time Killers: Watch

“I don’t know what I’d call Teenage Time Killers, but I do know it’s a super group of fucking tough musicians and singers,” Corrosion of Conformity drummer Reed Mullin told Rolling Stone in 2015 about his all-star punk meets – metal side project. Their first album, Greatest Hits Vol. 1 came out that year.

Now, in the wake of Mullin’s death last month, his main contributors in Teenage Time Killers – guitarist and co-songwriter Mick Murphy, also from My Ruin, and Foo Fighters studio engineer John Lousteau – have released a series of pro-shot videos from the only live show of the band. That great performance in 2015, held at the Fonda Theater of L.A., included guest appearances from many of the singers who appeared on the album, including Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Clutch’s Neil Fallon. The supporting cast consists of Mullin, Murphy and a spinning cast of bassists, with Lousteau handling drums on the handful of songs when Mullin turned the microphone.

“Teenage Time Killers was the brainchild of Reed and John Lousteau and I had a great time helping him make it happen,” Murphy said in a statement on the never-before-seen videos. “I will forever be proud of the music that has emerged from that entire project. Because so many legendary artists from metal and punk genres work with us by adding their lyrics and vocal talents to our songs, the album has made us timeless and made us performing in the Fonda was a great evening, I am sure those who were there will never forget. Thankful and humiliated to be even a small part of Reed’s incredible musical legacy. He will be missed by many. REST IN PEACE. “

Highlights of the show are the Taylor-sung “Egobomb”, a swinging rocker who bursts into a hardcore tirade halfway; “Crowned by the light of the sun,” where Fallon’s mighty bellows covers a monstrous doom groove; and “Hung Out to Dry”, an anti-conformist diatribe with the biting grunt of Blythe. Also look forward to the loaded vocals of Mullin on songs like ‘Exploder’ and a performance of real teen Trenton Rogers – from L.A. band Chaotic Justice – on a cover of the band’s eponymous song, a 1981 song from U.K. punk eccentric Rudimentary Peni.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FNl2SU3xjBs (/ embed)

Other songs include underground fixtures such as Bl’ast’s Clifford Dinsmore, Scream’s Pete Stahl, Prong’s Tommy Victor and Municipal Waste’s Tony Foresta, along with Tony Agell, who for Corrosion of Conformity for Blind 1991. (On stage Dinsmore captured the mood of the night together by saying, “What a damn collection of damned indiscriminate and damn weird things.”) The videos of the show were edited by Murphy and filmed by Jill and Gary Bandfield from Tour Bus Live.

Reed Mullin died in January at the age of 53. “He was able to copy a hundred different styles and refer to them in his own way,” wrote his band members Corrosion of Conformity on Facebook. “Everything from Earl Hudson and Clive Burr to Neil Peart (R.I.P.) to Mitch Mitchell and Bill Ward. From John Bonham to Phil Taylor and Nicko McBrain. All the while he created his own thing, strange times and polyrhythms played casually, powerful, simple, intentional sections, all possibilities were actually possible, but were used carefully, in the right place, for the right effect, as the song demanded . Musically speaking, what more do you want? “

Mullin appeared on COC’s latest album, 2018 No Cross No Crown, but was not part of the band’s touring line-up at the time of his death. Corrosion of Conformity is currently on tour in Australia.