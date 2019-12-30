Corellium CEO Says Apple Is Trying To `` Eliminate Public Jailbreaks '' With Latest DMCA Filing

Loading...

The intensity of Apple’s lawsuit against software virtualization company Corellium has reached another level, the latter’s CEO declaring that a recent Apple DMCA claims that it is “engaging in traffic” and that Apple is trying to set a precedent to “eliminate the public”. Corellium CEO Amanda Gorton wrote an open letter expressing her belief that “Apple’s latest filing against Corellium should give all security researchers, application developers and jailbreakers cause for concern.” . “

Apple filed a complaint last August saying that:

Corellium explicitly markets its product as one that allows the creation of “virtual” Apple devices. For a million dollars a year, Corellium will even deliver a “private” installation of its product to any buyer. There is no reason why Corellium should sell a product that allows the creation of perfectly recognized replicas of Apple devices to anyone willing to pay.

At the time, we also noted that “Apple is also challenging Corellium’s spin that its iOS suite allows researchers to better discover vulnerabilities” in an effort to win an injunction against Corellium sales.

For Corellium, Gorton has published an open letter of concern about what the latest filing could mean.

Apple’s latest filing against Corellium should give all security researchers, application developers and jailbreakers cause for concern. The record says that because Corellium “allows users to jailbreak” and “gave one or more people access … to develop software that can be used for jailbreak”, Corellium “engages in traffic” in violation of the DMCA . In other words, Apple claims that anyone who provides a tool that allows other people to jailbreak, and anyone who helps create such a tool, violates the DMCA. Apple highlights this position by calling the unc0ver jailbreak tool “illegal” and declaring that it is “designed to circumvent [the] same technological measures” as Corellium.

Apple uses this case as a test balloon from a new angle to suppress the jailbreak. Apple has made it clear that it does not intend to limit this attack to Corellium: it seeks to set a precedent to eliminate public jailbreaks.

We are deeply disappointed by Apple’s persistent demonization of the jailbreak. In the industry, developers and researchers rely on jailbreaks to test the security of their own and third-party applications – tests that cannot be done without a jailbroken device. For example, a recent scan of the ToTok app found that an Apple-approved chat app was being used as a spy tool by the government of the United Arab Emirates, and according to the researchers behind the scan, work would not have been possible without a jailbreak.

You can read the full open letter here.

Since August, important jailbreak developments have taken place:

Meanwhile, Apple has officially opened its bug reward program, which also includes larger payments, its new iOS Security Research Device program. According to our previous reports:

Apple says it is an “unprecedented Apple-supported iOS security research platform” that includes “ssh, a root shell, and advanced debugging capabilities.”

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I [/ integrated]