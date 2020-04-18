Corbett Vs. Susperregui Re-Airing Sunday

Total Carnage Struggle Night time took place at the Gold Coastline Convention and Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Queensland in April 2012.

The function highlighted two WKN Earth championship bouts with Australia’s most effective up towards worldwide elite.

In the most important occasion Nathan “Carnage” Corbett of Australia designed the initially protection of his WKN Globe Muay Thai Heavyweight title towards Stephane Susperregui of France.

In the co-primary occasion Frank Giorgi of Australia and Tobias Alexandersson of Sweden battled it out for a vacant WKN Planet Welterweight Muay Thai title.

United States enthusiasts can observe the replay at 4 a.m. ET or anytime through the FIGHTMAG YouTube channel.

The celebration was structured by Cross Promotions. The head formal on the evening was Brad Vocale. The championship supervisor was Parviz Iskenderov, symbolizing Planet Kickboxing Community.

Total Carnage Combat Evening went in historical past as, arguably, the very best Muay Thai manufacturing Australia has at any time noticed.

The party aired on FOX Sporting activities Australia in 2012. The REPLAY is now out there on YouTube.

Overall Carnage: Nathan Corbett Vs. Stephane Susperregui Party Replay

Battle Card

Nathan Corbett vs Stephane Susperregui

Frank Giorgi vs Tobias Alexandersson

Kym Johnson vs Brett Whitton

Mark Lucchiari vs Daniel Smyrk

Nase Foai vs Amanaki Havili

Jai Bradney vs Clayton Cook dinner

Ben Austin vs Ryan McDonald

Odin Daniels vs Kyle Westerberg