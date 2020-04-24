Coquitlam poultry plant closed right after COVID-19 cases

COQUITLAM (Information 1130) — Just times just after COVID-19 cases ended up discovered at a Coquitlam food stuff processing plant, it has been shut down by Fraser Health and fitness Authority.

Earlier this week, two instances of the virus were reported at Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. prompting a screening of all personnel. All people who were in close call with the infected staff members have been instructed to self-isolate, claims a release from Fraser Well being.

There haven’t been any new instances connected to the plant still.

Some employees from Superior also labored at its sister plant, United Poultry Firm Ltd., where much more there had been much more than 20 situations of the virus.

Regardless of the outbreaks, there is not a recall on any chicken products dispersed from possibly of the plants due to the fact there isn’t evidence the virus is transmitted through food or foodstuff packaging, in accordance to the Canadian Foods Inspection Company (CFIA).

CIFA suggests all Canadians need to proceed excellent hygiene methods when handling food items like washing your palms extensively with soap and water, disinfecting and cleaning surfaces frequently, cooking meat carefully, and staying away from cross-contamination.