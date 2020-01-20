Cops investigating cops: The tension builds up due to shootings

Protesters hold signs outside the Albany County courthouse on November 4, 2019 to mark the one year anniversary of the shooting of Robbie Ramirez by Albany County’s deputy sheriff, Derek Colling. Ramirez was the third person Colling shot. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

January 14, 2020 by Andrew Graham, WyoFile

In recent years, tensions have been high due to the shooting of officials in Wyoming.

Deadly shots by police officers and sheriffs in Rawlins, Laramie, Casper and Riverton have led to lawsuits or protests. Activists and elected officials have raised questions about how to investigate the use of lethal violence, and some are calling for “cops investigating cops” to move away to achieve greater transparency and accountability.

As the controversy increases, at least two democratic legislators from communities where high-profile shootings have taken place are observing reforms. However, neither legislator is sure which direction to take to illustrate the reform challenges, even if the resentment rages over the incidents.

Because there is no state law regulating the consequences of such incidents, the investigation is being carried out by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation today. “My experience has been that DCI is required to investigate all of the shooting officers (OIS) across the state,” DCI director Steve Woodson wrote to WyoFile in an email.

Unlike a growing number of states and cities, Wyoming does not have a common method of monitoring people during executions that involve officers. In 2016, the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement identified 144 such regulators across the country. The number has increased steadily over time.

Local law enforcement officials have rejected calls for more Wyoming civic administration. An attempt by the Fremont County coroner to investigate a shootout was derailed in December 2019.

Woodson defended the current system and the players.

“DCI recognizes that shootings by officials are traumatic and tragic for everyone involved and the community,” he wrote. “DCI takes the responsibility for these investigations very seriously and welcomes and appreciates the independent examination and determination of the district / district lawyers, who in our experience also take their role in this process very seriously.”

Recent events confirm his claim that shootings can traumatize a community. You shared it too. In Riverton, Laramie, and Rawlins in 2019, citizens alleged conflict of interest against officials who investigated the shootings and prosecutors who ultimately decided whether to indict the shooter. Officials shot each other or activists on the pages of local newspapers. Activists took to the streets and called for changes on social media.

Protesters, family, seek “Justice for Robbie”

On November 4, 2019, more than 80 people gathered in front of the Albany County Courthouse, a large crowd to protest Laramie on a biting cold day.

They were gathered on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of the death of Robert Ramirez, a Laramie resident with past mental illnesses. Albire County Sheriff MP Derek Colling, whose career includes an earlier controversial shootout and alleged attack on a civilian, shot Ramirez during a confrontation.

Albany County for Proper Policing, or ACOPP, a group of activists born after the shootings, has been campaigning for reforms and colling removal for over a year. The group has been pushed back by local officials, and Colling remains in the sheriff’s department.

More than 80 people gathered outside Albany County’s courthouse on November 4, 2019 to celebrate the anniversary of a controversial gunfight in Laramie and to call for reform. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

“We don’t want your killer cops to stop traffic out here,” the crowd sang in front of the courthouse.

Local defender Charles Pelkey ​​(D-Laramie) spoke at the protest. He told the crowd that he hoped to bring legislation to the Wyoming Legislature to create a unified “mechanism” to investigate such murders.

But two months later, on January 6, Pelkey ​​said he “still has problems drafting (the bill)”. He is now inclined to undertake a law study later this year, Pelkey ​​told WyoFile in an interview with WyoFile against a bill for the legislative period beginning in February. A study would allow him to involve law enforcement officers and agents in the process, Pelkey ​​said.

Law enforcement is a powerful constituency in Wyoming legislation. “If law enforcement is strong, it will be difficult to address,” said Pelkey. According to Albany District Attorney Peggy Trent, lawmakers declined to take the issue up for study after the 2019 session. She said at a public meeting last spring that she asked the lawmakers for a study and was rejected. Trent presented the Ramirez case to a large jury that chose not to indict Colling, and made allegations of conflict of interest and lack of transparency.

While the path may be unclear, Pelkey ​​has a goal in mind, he said. “My honest gut reaction is that I don’t want cops to investigate cops,” he said.

Several district attorneys and other police officers have told WyoFile that they are contacting DCI because it is an agency outside of the community. For example, they would prefer a police department to investigate their own officers or a police department to investigate their county sheriff’s deputy.

Pelkey ​​considers such perceived impartiality to be largely illusory; DCI officials often come from district law enforcement agencies or vice versa, he said.

In the Ramirez case, the Wyoming Highway Patrol called DCI immediately after the shootout. Two months later, a DCI official was called in to testify before a private jury in a trial held by Albany County Attorney Trent. The grand jury cleared Colling of any wrongdoing.

Ramirez’s family, ACOPP members, and Trent all criticized DCI’s investigation. The official report focused heavily on Ramirez’s history and mental illness, rather than investigating Colling’s behavior during the encounter or the officer’s troubled past.

“How this is being investigated and how it has been dealt with needs to be reviewed,” Trent said during a press conference in January 2019.

A protester holds a broken skateboard named Robbie Ramirez in front of the Albany County courthouse during a protest on November 4, 2019. Ramirez was a longtime, passionate skateboarder living in Laramie who was killed by a sheriff’s representative during a confrontation in 2018. (Andrew Graham / WyoFile)

Woodson did not answer a question about the Ramirez investigation. DCI’s goal in such an investigation is to gather evidence for prosecution review, not gunfighting, Woodson said in an email to WyoFile.

“In general, investigations (where the policeman shoots) are carried out in a similar way to other investigations,” Woodson wrote. “We work with the appropriate district attorney, question suspects and witnesses, collect evidence, and submit appropriate evidence for analysis. The goal of any investigation is to collect the facts that are made available to the law enforcement agency for independent review and decision-making on charges. “

If there are cases of potential conflict of interest, “we will try to involve investigators from another part of the state,” Woodson wrote.

DCI shouldn’t be approaching an investigation to draw conclusions about the official’s behavior in one way or another, said Byron Oedekoven, former sheriff and executive director of the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. “It would be inappropriate,” he said, “you are not investigating the outcome.”

Oedekoven believes that much of the tension surrounding officer shootings is due to “the public’s desire to receive information faster than the investigation permits”. His organization ran a course in the spring to train departments to spread information faster, he said.

If there were a law study, “we would be involved,” said Oedekoven.

At the Ramirez shootout, ACOPP also criticized the closed procedure of the Grand Jury. ACOPP previously argued that Trent should have withdrawn because she works closely with the sheriff’s department as a prosecutor.

“I would make the same argument for every single district attorney across the state,” Karlee Provenza, general manager of ACOPP, told WyoFile.

ACOPP is not satisfied with waiting for changes in the law. “We cannot wait years for state statutes to change,” Provenza said at the November rally.

Instead, the group distributes a petition requesting Colling to be certified by the Wyoming Attorney General, which means that he can no longer wear a badge or weapon. As of this week, the petition had 959 signatures.

Provenza said ACOPP will present the petition to the State Police Standards and Training Committee, which has the power to certify an officer. The board includes law enforcement officers including Woodson and Albany County’s sheriff, Dave O’Malley, and Wyoming Attorney General, Bridget Hill, and several training specialists.

Price of protection?

Officer shootings can be costly for both the county in which they take place and the state.

On December 30, 2015, two officers from the Rawlins Police Department shot John Randall Veach, a Colorado resident, when he tried to take them away in a pickup truck. The officials contacted Veach after he reportedly tried to sell marijuana to gas station customers.

He was driving at less than eight kilometers an hour when, according to court documents, the officers shot him three times through the driver’s side window. The officials said they shot Veach for trying to hit one of them with the truck.

DCI investigated the incident. At this point in time, in order to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, the Carbon County lawyer outsourced the indictment to the Uinta County lawyer, Loretta Howieson.

Howieson decided that the officers acted sensibly, but the attempt to avoid conflicts of interest failed. Howieson had gone to high school with one of the officials and had made some Rawlins residents criticize the process.

“We believe there was a conflict of interest there too,” Matthew Cron, lawyer for the Veach family in Colorado, told WyoFile in early December. “In my opinion, the district attorney was of the opinion that when the officials said they were in danger, the case was closed,” he said.

A dash camera image shows two officers from the Rawlins police department and a sheriff from Carbon County driving Jonathan Randall Veach’s truck in front of a gas station. Rawlins police officers shot Veach as he slowly drove off. (Image from a Wyoming District Court filing)

In 2017, Veach’s ex-wife and children sued the city of Rawlins. Cron and his colleagues argued that video evidence contradicted police officers’ report of the threat. Lawyers from the Wyoming Attorney General represented the officials and decided not to participate in a jury trial.

In May 2019, the family won a $ 925,000 settlement. Part of it was paid for by the state through a “risk pool” to which local governments contribute. But around 80% came from the state itself, said Mark Pring, manager of the Wyoming City Hall’s liability pool. While the local government’s liability pool includes officers in their official capacity, the state compensates officers as individuals, Pring said.

In legal disputes, such as those led by Veach’s family, it is common for lawyers to name officials in both their official and individual capacity, Pring said. Wyoming is on the way to a settlement in Rawlins.

In August, residents of Rawlins called for removal of officials in a controversial public gathering, the Rawlins Daily Times said. But on defense of the police department, Scott Hannum, the manager of Rawlins City, said, “I don’t know why we would fire someone for his job.”

The meeting commemorated several heated meetings of the Albany County Commission at which participants discussed the Ramirez shootout. There, officials and community activists shouted and swore.

“We were shouted at … because we asked to have discussions about how to deal with these things,” said activist Provenza.

Can coroners help?

The last gunshot death in Wyoming occurred in Riverton in September, where an officer shot a drunken man from North Arapaho, whom officials claim had stabbed the officer with a knife. The shots sparked racist tensions in the city and led to demonstrations by local residents who criticized the lack of transparency of the local authorities.

The late 58-year-old Anderson Antelope is known to have a history of alcoholism, and family members said he was also physically disabled, Wyoming Public Radio reported.

On November 29, 2019, Fremont County attorney Patrick Lebrun ordered the official, who is not named by the authorities, to use reasonable force. The verdict followed Lebrun’s receipt of a DCI investigation.

The Riverton case had an additional variable: Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen. The coroner tried to investigate the shootout. Three members of the public as a jury had decided whether this was justified. According to the Wyoming Statute, an investigation must not result in criminal charges, Stratmoen said.

“The investigation is said to be something outside the judicial or legal process to provide an independent outlook,” he said. “You can mix some of the public questions and maybe get some answers.”

Stratmoen had already carried out an investigation in early 2019 that involved fatal shots in Riverton involving federal agents from the Office for Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

But the local law enforcement agencies blocked his efforts in the antelope shots. Riverton police refused his requests for files, he wrote in a December 5 press release. Lebrun, the district attorney, criticized the investigation in newspaper offices and articles as expensive and likely biased. (Stratmoen said it would have cost around $ 800.)

Stratmoen needed Lebrun’s cooperation to conduct an investigation, he told WyoFile in late November. Otherwise the subpoenas he issued could be put on display. On December 5, 2019, he gave up efforts.

“I am disappointed that some have forgotten who we should serve,” he wrote in the press release.

Reuben Quiver helps his children light candles in September at a vigil for Anderson “Andy” Antelope. Antelope was shot dead by a Riverton police officer after a confrontation that officials said Antelope stabbed the policeman. (Savannah Maher / Wyoming Public Radio)

Stratmoen had considered including Rep. Andi Clifford (D-Riverton), a member of the Northern Arapaho tribe and the only state-elected Wyoming tribe official, in the failed investigation. Some Riverton officials questioned Clifford’s impartiality after commenting on a legislative committee meeting shortly after the shootout.

Her tribal background would not have prevented her from being an impartial judge on an investigation, she told WyoFile on December 10, 2019. “I was not afraid to relieve this officer.”

Now, as a lawmaker, Clifford is also seeking to change the law, including the ability to strengthen the medical examiner’s ability to conduct investigations. For Clifford, the Antelope case highlighted a “legal problem that has never come to the fore,” she said.

A request “would have helped and provided answers,” said Clifford. “Even if the answer was, the cop didn’t do anything wrong.”

Both ACOPP Director Provenza and Laramie legislator Pelkey ​​believe research is not the ultimate answer to Wyoming’s problems. This is because decision-making is still in the hands of an official who has to work closely with law enforcement agencies most of the time, Provenza said.

Provenza would like to see civilian regulators in all districts investigating shootings and other complaints from citizens against law enforcement agencies. These bodies should have summonsing powers and should give public opinions on incidents and reform proposals.

There could also be a nationwide regulatory agency, she said.

Oedekoven, the police and sheriff’s lobbyist, criticized citizens’ oversight bodies. “You have a professional investigator doing an investigation and a citizen with minimal or no knowledge will somehow look at a report and say,” Yes, is that thorough? “Did he say latest DNA trends or firearm investigations?”

But Provenza called supervision a democratic need, saying that the boards after shootings could lead to positive changes. “If the school district has a school board, why don’t we have a facility that oversees an organization that has the legal right to kill us?” Provenza asked. Law enforcement in Wyoming was too island-like and not accountable to the people it was supposed to protect and serve.

“We should always put public transparency in the foreground and we will continue to find that the good old boys don’t want that on a case by case basis,” she said.

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent non-profit news organization that focuses on people, places, and policies in Wyoming.