Coolmore changes course when I Am Invincible rules the Millions neighborhood

Loading...

The day was really exciting for the Coolmore conglomerate, especially with the first appearance of yearlings in Australia by the American Triple Crown champion Pharoah.

The much-touted stallion had all nine lots sold for an average of $ 331,000, which gave breeders an excellent return on their $ 66,000 service fee. Coolmore’s $ 850,000 colt from Derelique is a half brother of Hobartville Stakes winner Man From Uncle.

Team Hawkes also liked another yearling of the Triple Crown winner and paid $ 750,000 for a young colt by Azumi that went back to Golden Slipper winner Alinghi.

The Hawkes team bought a number of first season stallions, including $ 550,000 for a Star Turn, $ 300,000 for a Maurice, and $ 150,000 for a Sooboog.

In terms of first season sires, Darley’s bred and bred aster had a great start to his breeding career when Marie Yoshida’s Asian Bloodstock paid $ 725,000 for a colt bred by Yarraman Park that was preparing in Australia for Peter and Paul Snowden becomes.

Astern was a crack sprinter and won Group 1 Golden Rose for Godolphin. Yoshida’s client drives I Am Invincible’s half brother, California Zimbol, and is the winner of three of his five starts.

Loading

I’m Invincible was the stallion of the day with two of his stallions worth $ 1.05 million and $ 1 million bought by Chris Waller-Guy Mulcaster and Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott respectively.

Yarraman Park-based I Am Invincible had eight lots on Wednesday that raised more than $ 400,000. The Scone stud had another big day alongside I Am Invincible and Astern’s retail price, securing $ 850,000 for a striking Hinchinbrook colt by Team Hawkes.

Henry Field’s Newgate Farm had an encouraging opening session with four of their first season stallions that met their expectations. The standout star was Capitalist, followed by Winning Rupert and Flying Artie.

The Magic Millions and Golden Slippers winner Capitalist was bought by James Harron at the Magic Millions 2015. He didn’t hesitate to fend off his opposition to get the foal from Booklet, a proven stakes performer, for $ 750,000.

The Waterhouse Bott team paid the second-highest price of $ 375,000 for a chestnut colt by Delphic, which was also offered by Milburn Creek, the best-selling Exceed and Excel yearling. At the end of the first day, 203 yearlings grossed $ 48,565,000 and an average of $ 239,236.

This was below the 2019 numbers of $ 50,715,000 gross and $ 253,575 average, but the Magic Millions team was thrilled.

Most seen in sports

Loading