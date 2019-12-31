CoolBitts launches $ 2450 PC Immersion Cooling Kit

Loading...

The immersion cooler manufacturer CoolBitts believes that there could be a market for immersion cooling systems in the upper price segment. The company has announced a kit that includes the chassis, coolant, fan, PCIe slot, power meter, pump, cooler, and rear I / O panel. Total price? Only $ 2450 – although the five gallon EC-120 coolants you get are usually retailed for around $ 500.

There are two types of immersion cooling systems: two-phase evaporation, in which a liquid evaporates into a gas before condensation into a liquid, and single-phase systems, which are based on a pump and a cooler. By using a pump and cooler, the immersion cooling conceptually resembles both closed and open water cooling, with the obvious difference that the entire PC falls directly into the liquid during immersion cooling.

Obviously, this requires a non-conductive fluid. Mineral oil has been used before, but EC-120 is said to be easier to use and is a little easier on the engines. The ICEbox can handle a cooling capacity of up to 750 W and the rear I / O connector of the system is not brought into contact with liquid to ensure connectivity. The system supports both mATX and ATX motherboards and, according to Anandtech, can keep both a CPU and a GPU at a temperature of around 30 ° C.

Could systems like this drive the high-end computers of the future? You can definitely, but it is not clear if you want it. One of the main advantages of immersion cooling over air circulation in the data center is that you waste a lot less energy. A ratio of 1.5 W power per 1 W calculation is typical for data centers. Advanced cooling systems were measured at just 1.08.

Will immersion cooling ever become mainstream?

The advantage of such coolant systems is that they are as quiet as practically any device. It is possible for advanced hardware to debut at the server level before it infiltrates consumer systems. However, companies would have to deal with immersion cooling in data centers before the IP use of waterfalls becomes visible on the PC side.

There has always been an enthusiastic cooler market for PCs. It looks something like this: high-end air-liquid cooler with a closed circuit (these two overlap), followed by water coolers with an open circuit, chillers (water coolers that lower the water temperature below the ambient air temperature), phase change units, dry ice and liquid nitrogen. It is not clear how immersion coolers work compared to other options. If I had to guess, I would place them between open water coolers and subcoolers. The high cost in this case is related to the fact that none of the high-end options for CPU cooling are so practical, and they are becoming increasingly impractical as the height increases.

Such immersion cooling makes sense for data centers with heavy use, but I'm not sure what the enthusiast's angle would look like. They are unlikely to enable dramatic performance improvements (overclocking generally doesn't have a big moment). If this type of cooling ever becomes mainstream, kits like this will play a role in making it happen. So far, however, the enthusiastic PC community has relied on improving air coolers (or CLLCs) instead of switching to a radically new way of cooling.

