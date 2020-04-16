Cool New Trio of BILL & TED FACE THE MUSIC Coloring Pages Pages – GeekTyrant

We have a couple of very cool pages Bill & Ted The Face of Music coloring pages to share with you today. The pages are just a tribute to fans of the franchise, as they are not specific to the new movie, but to all three. They are also quite timely, as they encourage us to maintain social isolation while staying connected. The first is the telephone booth / time machine, and it says, “Be excellent with each other, and call your friends.” The second says, “Be excellent,” and is not surrounded by Wyld Stallyns logos, lightning bolts and guitars. There are two hands on the third page, symbolizing the rock (or also, I love you), and it says, “Be excellent with each other and wash your hands.”

These are really fun! I thought I would print them out for my kids, but I would print them out for me. So maybe I’ll do both. These are awesome and positive messages that are now available around the house. It is great fun to have something else while waiting for a quarantine to be discovered, and while we wait for the release of the third Bill & Ted episode.

Bill & Ted stars Face the Music Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Weaving Samara, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Make Parisot and is written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here is the summary:

The stakes are higher than ever for the traveling benefits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. But to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure where they are warned by a future visitor that only their song can save lives as we know it. Along the way, they will be assisted by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few musical legends – to search for the song that will bring their world to justice and reconcile the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits theaters on August 21, 2020. Print out the pages below, and let us know how they succeed!