Cooking through the past, present and future of the South

“The past is never dead. It is not even over yet. “The most quotable, perhaps the only quotable that William Faulkner ever wrote, is plucked from the sea of ​​long sentences, neologisms, and wavy complexity because it is concise and bends to the needs of those who use it – as it will happen here. It resonates with the entire South, a region that forever struggles with history and identity. The south is not the south. It is not even a place.

But that has not prevented people from writing about it and three new cookbooks confront the South, or the legacy of the South, in completely different ways.

Sean Brock’s South, Rob Newton’s Seeking the South and Toni Tipton-Martin’s Jubilee are each wonderful and expressions of completely different aspects of the same discussion.

When I read Brock’s work or read stories about him, I feel in the subtext that he is a seed saver. For me it is his defining characteristic. A seed saver wants to transfer pieces of the past, pieces of heritage and let that heritage germinate in order to grow again. A seed saver also believes that this responsibility rests with him. It is an apostolic position and it is a certain kind of person who believes himself as an apostle. The relationship between duty and ego is complicated: spending your life preserving tradition, germinating the past into the future is a big responsibility, but you have to feel called to do this work. (Just like Batman looking up and knowing that the Gotham signal only flashes for him.)

“I hope that someday I will be remembered because I have made people everywhere realize that southern food should be considered one of the most respected kitchens in the world,” he writes in the introduction to his new book. And I agree that the cuisines of the South have very little to do with “the stereotypes of heavy, greasy and exaggerated dishes.” However, what I find interesting is how easily he could have written that Southern food should be honored and left his own legacy out of it. That is the case with apostles: they always want you to name the chapter of the book after them.

Brock views the South as a collection of micro-regions and rightly points out that “the food in the parts of Virginia that borders Kentucky is different from the food in the region that borders Tennessee.” It is not monolithic, he writes, but it is connected by cultural connections.

In its grainy version of southern kitchens, the south has as many kitchens as continental Europe. His vision of how to study and understand it is to be hyperlocal.

The rules he sets out are strict. “If you only eat vegetables that you and your neighbors have grown or fill your pantry with grains, oils or other fats and dried herbs and spices produced in your own community, your relationship with food and cooking will change quite quickly. And that is the only way to recreate what a day tastes like in the South, or in your region, in a very pure way. ”

Fortunately, these beliefs are ambitious. He has added koji rice (the national flavor of Japan) to his recipe for hot sauce, and there is Manchego cheese grated over the top of his baby collard Caesar. This came as a relief.

None of this means that this vision of the South is not worth having. It is very Sean Brock and here it is very focused on the kitchen and the pantry. The restaurant plates from his latest book have disappeared, replaced by beautiful, practical recipes for steaks and hamburgers. There are fantastic presentations here of crock fermented sour corn, jars with mixed pickles, tomato-okra stew and chicken sandwiches with spice. Ambitious chefs who are looking for fun projects will find recipes such as calf bottarga, bologna and watermelon molasses. There are aside on country ham and cast iron, and some recipes are real love letters. For example, canned greasy beans – so called because of their smooth and shiny skin, not because of fat – is hardly a recipe. They are simply instructions to put beans in jars with a little salt and then pressurize them. Important instructions, in other words, not included here because of the recipe, but because Brock loves greasy beans and believes that your pantry should also contain a few pots.

Interestingly, Rob Newton’s vision of the South is also one in which the South is subdivided into sub-regions. Its divisions are fairly simple: Upper South, Deep South, Gulf Coast, the coastal plains and Piedmont, Low Country and the southeast coast. (He cleverly leaves most of Florida and all of Texas, as well as barbecue. Each of those things is his own world.) These regions also have their own terroir – different types of fish, different growing seasons. (Brock points to the same point with a great table about different grits and different types of shrimp served in the south.)

What is different here is who uses the shrimp. Newton introduces each section with “a little bit of the history of each region and the forces (geographically, politically and demographically) that have shaped it over time.” Which of course sounds like a lot of southern cookery books and the syllabus for a high school citizen class, but he also writes: “Today I drive south and see Asian markets and Mexican restaurants in even the smallest cities, and I think about how excited I am to get to know my new neighbors. ”

That is certainly not what we think of when we think of Southern food and Southern cookery books.

Newton writes that there are no dogmas in his kitchen. “The greatest pleasure in cooking the southern kitchen is finding ways to make it your own.” And he means that for everyone, that’s why he has added wonderful dishes such as his Kalbi-style grilled beef with summery vegetable pancakes. Inlaid okra stands next to Kimchi, which makes perfect sense. Consider a recipe for shrimp and farm ham Lumpia with soy sauce-sorghum vinegar dipping sauce, which he connects with the Filipino community around Virginia Beach. He mentions Cathy Mai, from Greenwood, Mississippi, (“daughter of the woman who ran the first Chinese restaurant of the Delta in the 1970s”) for inspiring his Hot Potlikker, which I suppose he is pretty close to a typical warm pot, but with potlikker broth as the bubbling soup base that gets better as the meal progresses.

The Black-Eyed Pea Falafels just let you look at his recipes for baked chicken or buttermilk biscuits. He did not set the standards because he knows that they will not be replaced, but simply reinvented. In the dynamic, future-oriented south, acculturation means that we can now get cookies with Masa-Fried Bot covered with a dollop of Tomatillo Salsa Verde.

Jubilee is not a southern cookbook. It is a scientific book that contains recipes and is the product of the impressive study by Toni Tipton-Martin on African American cuisine. She started in her previous book, The Jemima Code, and explored the patterns of the kitchen, the fusion of flavors from Haiti and the West Indies, for example with traditions that survived the Middle Passage, which formed the food roads of the American South. Her new book examines how these dishes were then taken throughout the country and adopted by chefs far from the south. Tipton-Martin grew up in the hills of Los Angeles herself and writes about a childhood of comfort in which she has learned to embrace various culinary traditions. She now puts what she calls ‘a global table’ in her own house. “Cast iron with porcelain, crystal and damask, and iconic southern and international dishes are served side by side and look right at home.” (See Kimchi and inlaid okra, above.)

She writes: ‘I knew what my family and our friends and community are, and yet traditional written history and modern social media consistently ignored our style of cooking. Some restaurant critics have mistakenly described Afro-Asian good food as “not authentic.” Others have scanned medium-to-luxury restaurants in Africa that do not serve soul food or southern dishes. ”

Tipton-Martin wanted to set the record straight and honor the joyful and varied cuisine from the South, regardless of where the cooking took place. She certainly succeeded. She wants us to put an end to our dependence on the use of the ‘South’ and ‘soul’ labels. Because, to paraphrase Faulkner, the South isn’t even the South, it’s not even a place.

So here we have delicious French beef stew and roasted leg of lamb with rosemary and on that page is a historical recipe for roasted sheep’s leg or leg from a book by Tunis G. Campbell, published in 1848. (Tipton-Martin’s knowledge of historical black cookbooks are amazing.) Within a few pages, the book drifts to African flavors with a peanut sauce that is introduced as inspired by a Senegalese cookbook and then to Caribbean roast pork.

There are also numerous recipes for which the South is famous, including étouffée, gumbo and barbecue. There is a whole page about cookies in general before a few recipes for cookies of different kinds.

It all comes together on the table, as she promised, cast iron was right next to porcelain.

