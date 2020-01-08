Conviction looms on Wednesday for men who killed innocent passer-by Jonathan Zak

Loading...

Two men found guilty of the murder of 29-year-old Jonathan Zak in 2012 are sentenced in a London court on Wednesday.

William McDonald was convicted by a jury in October for second-degree murder in Zak’s death, while Thomas Lako was found guilty of manslaughter in the case.

Photo of victim of homicide 2012, Jonathan Zak

Zak was shot along a path behind the Boullee Street residential complex on May 31, 2012 as he walked home after a night of playing board games at a friend’s house, the jury heard. The police said he was an “innocent” person, shot because he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

For McDonald, it was the second conviction for second-degree murder in 2019. He was found guilty of the death of Emmanual Awai, 26, who was shot in an apartment on Connaught Street on December 28, 2016.

McDonald has yet to be sentenced in the case.

Murder in the second degree carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of conditional release for 10 to 25 years. Canadian law does not allow consecutive life sentences, but consecutive conditions for conditional release.