Convert FLV files to MP4 format on Windows and Mac OS X.

Although FLV files are common, MP4s work with almost all electronic devices. Fortunately, converting FLV files to MP4 format is not difficult. We have put together this guide for you to show you how to use Windows or Mac OS X.

Free FLV to MP4 Converter lives up to its name. The sleek interface is easy to navigate and includes a variety of output options. The premium version of the software enables video editing and offers more options. However, for most users, the additional features are not required.

Step 1: Go to the Free FLV to MP4 Converter download page and click the green Download Now button. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the software.

Step 2: After opening, click Add file (s) in the top left corner of the program or the large orange button Add file (s) in the middle of the program. Find and select the FLV file you want to convert.

Step 3: Open the drop-down menu next to Output Format. Then select MPEG-4 video (* .mp4).

Step 4: Open the drop-down menu next to output folder, Select a location there and click on the orange “Convert” button. You may be asked to enter a code that can be easily retrieved via email once you have registered for an account.

Step 5: Once the conversion is complete, you can enjoy your newly minted MP4 file!

This lightweight freemium app mainly acts as an MP4 converter, but also includes helpful video editing tools and enables batch conversions (the ability to convert video files to several different formats at the same time).

Step 1: Navigate to the app page and click the blue “View in Mac App Store” link to check out the app in the Mac App Store. Then click the blue “Free” button and enter your Apple password when prompted.

Step 2: Once you’ve opened Free MP4 Converter, click “Add Video” in the top left of the app window. Then locate and select the FLV file you want to convert.

Step 3: Open the dropdown menu next to profile. Then select the device with which you want to play your MP4 file. Choose a location and click the blue “Convert” button.

Step 4: Once the conversion is done, you can enjoy your new MP4 file!

If you have VLC: Fast conversion with VLC

If you use the popular free VLC media player on your computer, you may not need to download any new software at all. VLC has a quick conversion option that allows you to process FLV files in a short time. Make sure your version of VLC is updated and open the app to get started.

Step 1: Select Media from the VLC menu bar and then select the Convert / Save option. This will open a new media window where you can select the file to convert. Select Add to start the search. Find your FLV file and choose Open. Make sure VLC is using the correct file, then select Convert / Save.

step 2: In the new window, make sure that the Convert option is selected under Settings. When viewing the output, the video is simply displayed as it was converted. Deinterlace helps convert interlaced video formats as used on TVs. With the profile you can choose the format in which the video should be displayed. Select an option with (MP4). This means that the container is MP4 and you get the format you want. Do not select “Save raw input”.

step 3: In the Destination section, choose a file name and browse to choose where to save the file. Choose Save. Your file can now be converted! Just choose Start to get started. The VLC timer, which usually shows where you are in the video, now becomes a progress bar that shows when the conversion is complete.

The Cloud Convert site supports a variety of file formats, as well as the option to automatically save files to your email, Dropbox, and Google Drive accounts. In addition, the software contains no advertising. Because it’s web-based, you can use it on any computer without downloading it. This makes it a good choice for one-time conversions.

Step 1: Open the Cloud Convert home page and click Choose File. Then locate the FLV file you want to convert.

Step 2: After adding the FLV file you want to convert, select MP4 from the drop-down list next to the file name. Click the wrench icon on the right to make settings such as bit rate, frequency, normalization and others. However, this is optional.

Step 3: Click the red Convert button to start the process. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to enjoy your new MP4 file!

