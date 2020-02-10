Controversial trophy hunting council resolved in a legal dispute: NPR

The head and skin of an East African lion killed by President Theodore Roosevelt around the turn of the century adorns the Explorers Club in New York. A committee to advise the Home Office on the benefits of big game hunting was dissolved in December after two years.

The Trump administration dissolved a controversial game committee that has been criticized for promoting the benefits of international big game hunting. Now the government is asking the courts to kill a year-long lawsuit that it has filed.

“The Council will no longer do or do business, it can no longer be extended, and it is [not] planned to set up another committee with a similar mandate or remit in the future,” the Home Office said before a court registration Friday.

As a result, the lawyers argued, the New York Federal Court should reject animal and environmental protectionists’ requests for decisions about information about the International Wildlife Conservation Council’s “education, composition, ethics or meeting”.

The 16-member council was founded in 2017 by then Minister of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, on the condition that the group’s articles of association had to be renewed by December 21, 2019 or no longer existed. Its creation followed an attempt by the government to lift a ban on the import of African elephants and lions from the Obama era.

In total, the taxpayer funded committee held five meetings over a two year period and formed four subcommittees.

However, the government said, “Ultimately, the IWCC did not vote on, make recommendations, or otherwise provide advice or work products on recommendations.”

Animal rights activists celebrate the fall of the committee.

“I have little doubt that our litigation has fueled the government’s decision to abandon the IWCC and free itself from its biased and opaque practices,” said Zak Smith, international wildlife protection director at the Natural Resources Defense Council , one of the groups involved in the project.

“We are pleased that the Trump administration is closing this door on this ridiculously misguided advice, and we are waiting for a full listing of the spoiled work product.”

The 2018 lawsuit was filed by a coalition of organizations, including the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Humane Society, and the Center for Biological Diversity. They argued that the IWCC was illegal because it had “a collection of trophy hunting supporters” to advise the federal agency on the control of trophy imports.

According to the lawsuit, “Fuchs und Hühnerstall” ‘s approach to forming the committee violates the federal law on the advisory council, which requires all government advisory councils to have a balanced mix of contributions, which in this case should include academics and economists.

“The Congress made various procedural and substantive demands on the agencies that set up advisory committees, many of which ignored the defendants in the design and maintenance of the council,” argued the factions.

During the first IWCC meeting, members agreed that recreational hunting is necessary as fees paid by big game hunters help fund conservation programs. They also said it would help boost the local economy and create hundreds of jobs.

The position of the committee contradicted that of President Trump, who at the time described the big game hunt as a “horror show” and said it would be difficult for him to change his mind that “it does anything to help preserve elephants or other animals.”

The animal welfare associations claim that the interior department cannot take the recommendations of the IWCC into account when making decisions. And they insist that the dissolution of the committee does not put their lawsuit up for discussion.