LINEVILLE, Ala. – Fans are encouraged to enter the field and form two lines before the football matches at Central High School in Clay County, creating a path from the rear of the end zone towards midfield.

From there, the volunteers make a large entrance, bursting with a red and blue flag that is wider than the goal posts and larger than the crossbar. A cloud of smoke is added for effect while the band plays ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’.

The team helped bind two communities that were once fierce rivals, then reluctant partners and now proud supporters of a two-time state champion, Class 5A. It took most of a decade to get used to it.

“Many people, the only time they are on this campus, is a soccer game,” said Tommie Wood, Clay Central’s football game broadcaster, on a cool November night as he prepared for the volunteer game’s first play-off . “Whether you are from Lineville or Ashland, you have come here and have had the opportunity to sit with people with whom you have never been to a competition before.

“I think this is the common thread that has really connected this. For me, that’s the kind that solidified this entire merger. “

Football in the small town is flourishing in this region in eastern Alabama, with 14,000 residents and home to Mount Cheaha, the highest point in the state. Although general participation in high school football has declined in the US, the trend has not been so dramatic in the deep south and Alabama seems to have completely overtaken the trend.

According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, the number of participants in high school football in Alabama in 2018-19 increased by nearly 1,000 of the total recorded in 2014-15. The number of participants decreased in the other 10 states where Southeastern Conference schools live in the same period.

Alabama also produces more major college football players than ever before.

In 2018, Alabama was the listed home state for 3.3% of FBS players, according to the NCAA, eighth out of 50 states. In 2008, 2.8% of FBS players came from Alabama, the ninth country, and in 2013 it was 2.5% and finished in 11th place.

Compared to 2008 and 2018, Alabama’s number of FBS players passed Michigan, Illinois and Pennsylvania, the smallest (Michigan) of which counted twice as many people. Perhaps not coincidentally, the University of Alabama won five national championships over that period and played for another. Auburn also won a national championship and played for another.

Clay Central made a modest contribution: there were three stock exchange players on FBS rosters that went to Clay Central this season, including defensive defender in North Carolina D.J. Ford.

It wasn’t that long ago that the football tradition seemed to be in danger here. In 2012, Clay County High School in Ashland and Lineville High School in the neighboring town were merged into brand new buildings.

Pooled resources and improved facilities were advertised as benefits, but the hesitation was real. After all, the rivalry between Clay County and Lineville had come to define the cities and their inhabitants.

“You will hear people say that this is the worst thing that ever happened,” says Jeff Colburn, who for years was a local radio announcer and called games for both schools.

The football matches embodied the rivalry, but it went even deeper.

“It wasn’t just a school rivalry on Friday night,” said Kris Herron, who was head coach at Clay Central from 2013-17. “It was city council members who competed for companies. The schools compete in everything. Athletics, academics. Whose valedictor had the highest GPA. I mean, it was a century of it. “

The 101st and final Clay Bowl was played on September 23, 2011. The final score was 7-6, the same as the first played in 1922. The difference was that Lineville won the first and Clay County the last.

The first spring training for the new combined team consisted of two coaching staffs. Steve Giddens from Lineville, who had seniority, became the head coach. Herron, at the time the head coach of Clay County, became defensive coordinator.

The good news – it seemed – was that 108 players came for the team.

Herron said no one was cut, but players who started and played a lot when each school had about 40 players became reserves in the larger team. This led to hard feelings among parents and residents.

For years there would have been groups of fans who still wear Clay County blue and white and others who wear Lineville’s red and black (the colors of the merged school are officially red, white and blue, because who can go against that?).

Fortunately, the team was good, a consistent winner and play-off team. That helped ease the fear that the program would sink.

Herron, promoted to head coach after the first season when Giddens retired, held the track until after the 2017 season when he decided to resign. Danny Horn, who had coached Clay County through his most successful period in the 1990s, was returned to his old community.

Horn was honored in his native Ashland. He led Clay County to six state championships, including a record 55-game winning streak.

A perfect choice, right?

“When Danny Horn came back here, many people were crazy about Lineville for beating them,” said Josh Nelson, a Clay County man who has been making video recordings of football matches for coaches since 1990.

Yet nothing beats a championship to get everyone on board. The Horn team delivered last season and this season did it again in a last-play thriller behind a senior class that currently has no FBS deals but a lot of confidence that comes with adapting to a program that is the pride of two cities.

“You know, football in the south is a bit more important,” Horn said. “And above all, you have small communities, really that is their lifeblood.”

____

___

Ralph D. Russo, The Associated Press