Commodore Paul Billingham of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia confirmed that the checkpoint had not been a problem, with the first three boats, Scallywag, InfoTrack and Comanche, having successfully emitted around 6 a.m.

As of Friday evening, the majority of the fleet had also entered by radio.

Billingham also confirmed that the haze of smoke had not affected the race, which is expected to meet the fleet south of Jervis Bay.

"All you have to do is look at the wind direction, the smoke has stayed over Australia," he told the Herald. "At 4 am the boats were all 80 nautical miles offshore, and with the northeast winds, smoke turned out not to be a problem."

As the second night of the race approached, strong winds continued to favor the larger InfoTrack and Comanche boats, which had overtaken Friday's leader Scallywag in Bass Strait at 5 p.m.

The higher wind speeds are expected to remain for the remainder of the race, with concerns raised about how small yachts will handle turbulent conditions.

"It wouldn't surprise me if a rudder came off somewhere overnight," said Billingham.

On Friday morning, all eyes were on Wild Oats XI, and serious questions were raised about potential problems with the yacht after it fell to eleventh place.

But the 2018 winner managed to crawl on the way home, sitting in the back of the supermaxi pack and in fifth position for most of Friday.

Naval group captain Sean Langman, who aims to remove the suit, said the slow start of the Oatley family ship was the result of poor conditions which also beat his boat for the second day of the race.

"The last 10 to 12 hours have been tough enough for us and a few boats, including Wild Oats XI which has parked quite poorly," said Langman.

In Hobart, Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania commodore Tracy Matthews said she was looking forward to the arrival of the fleet, with the first of the line's favorites being expected in Constitution Dock Saturday afternoon.

"Each year every Sydney Hobart is a celebration, but this year even more, being the 75th race. We look forward to welcoming each yacht, day and night," she said.

