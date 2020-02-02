Contractor charged after the customer’s body has been found in a landfill

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – A Florida contractor is charged with murder after the body of a dissatisfied customer is found in a landfill in Georgia.

The body of Susan Mauldin, 65, was found last week at a landfill in Folkston, Georgia, three months after she disappeared from her Clay County, Florida, attorney Melissa Nelson said.

Corey Binderim, 45, remained without custody in Jacksonville prison on Sunday after being charged with her death on Friday. He has been imprisoned since December for an unrelated charge of forgery.

According to researchers cited by The Florida Times-Union, Mauldin hired Binderim to do some work on her house, but when he didn’t finish the job, she demanded her money back. She disappeared October 25 and researchers say that Binderim soon became a prime suspect.

Detectives eventually developed information that led them to the landfill. Investigators from Clay County, the prosecutor’s office and the FBI started searching the waste two weeks ago, with 70 to 90 people working every day. After nine days and moving 7,300 tons (6,622 tons) of waste, Mauldin’s skull was found on Wednesday and her body was repaired on Thursday. An autopsy is being processed.

“Unfortunately, the restoration of Susan Mauldin’s remains now confirms what we have believed to be true since October,” said Nelson. “Now Susan Mauldin can be well rested to rest, and we will begin our work to seek justice on her behalf.”

Court cases do not show whether Binderim has a lawyer.

