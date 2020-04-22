Contraband Police Game Download Free PC!

About Contraband Police

Contraband police game, you are a border police inspector and his second driver smuggler and he has hidden contraband. This game was developed by Crazy Rocks and published by PlayWay from a different platform like Microsoft Windows. It is a famous video game and it includes a look at the motive and the license with the extraordinary files of the current country.

Contraband Police Gameplay



The contraband police are provided with the only pretext for the reality of the general simulator without more depth. The main concern is smuggling. And all players and police must project and capture this expedition object and disguise their cars. The main purpose of the laughter is to find a requisition, likewise, an escape from the law and the officials free the smuggled police and attempt with unusual interest.

In this game gives a number of opportunities and it is not complicated and complex and the policeman and the player must prevent the drivers from crossing the ordinary border. You have to meet the personality called the United States and it can be the skills of each of the offenders. In this Contraband Police game, players find a project and a list of products to transport on the bundle to verify the hole appears. In addition, it has a full and recharged mode to avoid smuggling and the price of the screw found. The border was crossed with the same thing as the search for alcohol and contraband and other illegal gadgets with the hidden components.

After, you will pass the items to be published as inspection systems and more masses. All of the new day policies used vehicles like maximum emissions with the base eight and the number of products transported for weapons or drugs, it may be a hidden automobile hood and unique unusual places.

Contraband Police Game: system requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3

RAM: 2 GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470

Free disk space: 4 GB

