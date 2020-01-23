Subscribe to our newsletter to receive more anime stories like this

In the Log Horizon Season 3 TV anime series we are back in the database, database! Photo credit: Studio DEENA After five long years of waiting, the release date for Log Horizon Season 3 was confirmed for late 2020.

The sequel to Log Horizon is officially called Log Horizon: Collapse of the Round Table (Log Horizon: Entaku Houkai). This is also the title for volume 12 of the web novel series by the author Mamare Touno (real name Daisuke Umezu).

Animation company Studio DEEN (famous for the KonoSuba anime series) is returning to produce Season 3 Log Horizon anime. The first season was animated by Studio Satelight, while the second season was animated by Studio DEEN.

The original Japanese voice and most Studio DEEN employees return to produce Log Horizon S3. Director Shinji Ishihira will lead the project. He is best known for directing the Fairy Tail anime series.

Novel illustrator Kazuhiro Hara is credited with the original character designs. The author Toshizo Nemoto is responsible for the script, and Syouji Masuda again oversees the story. Sound Director Shoji Hata and composer Yasuharu Takanashi are also returning.

The Log Horizon Season 3 opening motif (OP) and the end (ED) have not yet been announced.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=znB0j62e2UE (/ embed)

This article contains everything you need to know about Log Horizon Season 3 (Log Horizon: Entaku Houkai) and all related news. Therefore, this article will be updated with news, rumors and analysis over time. Meanwhile, let’s go into what is known for sure.

Log Horizon Manga / Light novel series compared to anime

In the past, the anime series was based on the Log Horizon Light novel series by the writer Mamare Touno (see Twitter account) and the illustrator Kazuhiro Hara.

The season 3 anime from Log Horizon stands out compared to almost any other anime, as the third season is largely based on Log Horizon’s web novel series itself published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website.

The web novel was published in April 2010 and the Japanese publisher Enterbrain accepted the series from March 2011 for a light novel adaptation. The Light Novel series up to Volume 11 was available from March 2018: Krusty, Tycoon Lord.

Volume 12 was originally scheduled for release in September 2019, but was postponed indefinitely by the publisher.

The story also spawned several Log Horizon manga series, but they are side stories. The longest-running manga, Log Horizon: The West Wind Brigade, was completed in 2018 with volume 11.

The license rights for the official English translation of the novel and manga series Log Horizon Light were taken over by Yen Press. The English volume 11 already appeared in January 2019, while the English manga ended in March 2019.

Unfortunately, new light fan translation projects like skythewood and MountainOfPigeons stopped at Volume 7 in 2016 when Yen Press received the license for the work.

The problem is that the end of Log Horizon in the web novel series is nowhere on the horizon, although the light novels have a long pause.

In fact, Mamare had already completed Volume 12: Collapse of the Round Table (which can also be translated as Log Horizon: Fall of the Round Table) and Volume 13: Nightingale’s Song by 2017, but Enterbrain or Kadokawa have not yet announced plans to continue the lights Roman adaptation.

Volume 14: Twilight Orphan is also nearing completion, although the last chapter was updated in March 2018. Regardless, Mamare announced at a Re: Fraction event in May 2018 that he was already planning to write Volume 15: Coppelia, Tiered Islands, and Volume 16: Thelsdesias Friday.

This preview of volumes 15 and 16 contained a section of the chapter and drawings.

On Reddit, some users have speculated that these previews “indicate that Mamare has overhead through Kadokawa forbidding him from posting his designs online, and so we have made no progress on Volume 14, although he has much more information … The only (reasonable) explanation I can think of why Kadokawa refuses to make any progress is to wait until Mamare receives official approval for his indictment. “

Long-time fans of the series could raise objections at this point and point out that Mamare originally planned to end the entire story with volume 15. And they were right.

“I intend to make Log Horizon a series of 15 volumes with a few small things on the side,” said Mamare. “I should be able to complete it with your support.”

Of course, Mamare made this comment in 2013 as part of a 4-channel discussion. Since then, the plans have changed and he has started to incorporate important side stories into the main story, including Kanami’s story, which is dealt with in volumes 9, 11 and 15.

Therefore, it is likely that the final ending will not be changed from Log Horizon to Anime until season four or later.

The light, novel cover for Log Horizon Volume 11: Krusty, Tycoon Lord. Photo credit: Kazuhiro Hara

The first season of the anime series adapted the story of the first five volumes. The second season followed with the adaptation of volume 6 to 10.

It is very likely that the Log Horizon Season 3 anime will adapt at most three books because volume 14 remains unfinished. It is possible that Mamare may have quietly written other books without posting the chapters on the web novel’s website, but that’s speculation.

Since the third season is named after volume 12, it is possible that the anime series only adapts two books.

It really depends on the number of episodes in Season 3 of Log Horizon. For Studio DEEN, it’s best to adapt two books with a single-cour season that consists of a maximum of 12 or 13 episodes.

A “Cour” is a three-month television program that is broadcast based on weather conditions.

After all, the pace of the second season was definitely rushed. While it is common to condense light novel stories to meet the time constraints of episodes, volume 9 was literally crushed into a single episode.

Volume 12 is now a direct continuation of Volume 10’s story events, while Volume 11 continues the side story of Volume 9 on the Chinese server. Therefore, it makes sense to name the third season after volume 12.

Let’s just hope that Studio DEEN decides to save the story and adjust the skipped story events from Volume 9.

The bad news is that no matter how Studio DEEN adjusts Season 3, there’s likely to be a long wait for Log Horizon Season 4 unless the developer picks up the pace.

In the past, Mamare produced a web novel at short intervals of several months before taking breaks. Volume 14 was written from July 2017 to March 2018 before it was completely stopped.

But it’s possible that Mamare will continue its old rate of progress once the Log Horizon Season 3 anime is developed.

Book readers who only read English are also unlucky. Yes, you can buy Volume 11 Light-Roman now, but it won’t be possible to read the anime until the Light-Romanes appear again.

Log Horizon Season 3 anime television series has been delayed due to the author’s legal problems.

Many anime fans have long suspected that the long delay for the Log Horizon Season 3 anime is due to the author’s personal problems. The anime adaptation caught up with the light novels in 2015, but then Mamare encountered legal issues.

As previously mentioned, Mamare’s real name is Daisuke Umezu. In April 2015, he was charged with tax evasion for failing to collect $ 1 million in license fees for income taxes over a three-year period.

A year later, he was found guilty and sentenced to 10 months in prison. However, he was placed under house arrest.

The author finally paid back all of his taxes, including all fines. Progress on manga spin-offs and web novel chapters has not been significantly delayed during house arrest.

However, there was a long period between the releases of Light Novel Volume 10 (September 2015) and Volume 11 (March 2018).

For a while, there was a widespread rumor that Log Horizon Season 3 anime would not take place because Japanese companies do not want to be associated with criminal behavior.

After all, the main producer and financer of the Log Horizon anime series NHK was the government of Japanese public service broadcasting.

So it’s noteworthy that the first announcement of Season 3 Log Horizon anime comes from the NHK website. The only remaining question is whether Enterbrain will continue to adapt the web novel into light novel volumes.

Log Horizon S3 is scheduled for release in October 2020

With the latest update, anime producer NHK has confirmed that the release date of Log Horizon Season 3 is scheduled for October 2020, the fall 2020 anime season. However, the exact release date of Log Horizon S3 has not yet been released.

Once the message is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

It could be argued that the anime “Log Horizon Season 4” has a good chance, provided the progress of the web novel continues. Blu-ray / DVD sales in Japan were only decent, with an average of 4,026 and 2,438, according to Oricon, but the series was internationally popular thanks to streaming platforms like Crunchyroll.

In fact, the Log Horizon anime is always lurking on Crunchyroll’s popular anime. That’s a big deal, since streaming earnings are now the biggest factor in anime’s financial success.

Log Horizon Season 3 spoiler (action summary)

Note: The story events from volumes 10 and 11 take place simultaneously. It is possible that Log Horizon S3 adjusts skipped events from Volume 9 so that Volume 11 can be adjusted more sensibly. Spoilers for volumes 13 and 14 can be found here and here.

Krusty is completely lost and has nothing to do with the enchanting countries of the Chinese server. The last time we saw Krusty, he seemed dead, swallowed by a magic weapon, but he survived.

Nevertheless, Krusty suffers from amnesia and recovers on a mountain retreat led by magical weasels. The story deepens into Krusty’s personality and shows us what makes him tick.

By chance, Kanami and her group are also nearby, hoping to explore the Sirius Grotto dungeon. Elias, the leading NPC hero from Elder Tales, travels with them.

However, Elias is rated as “too powerful”, which prevents him from entering and participating in the dungeon raid!

Elias begins to have doubts about the value of his existence after learning that he is essentially a peasant created by otherworldly beings.

For playful reasons imposed on him by his background story, Elias cannot do a death blow. He is upset with the limitations that this world has placed on him.

Despite being a high level warrior, Elias’ mentality makes him easy prey to manipulating the manipulations of Enchantress Youren. And it doesn’t take long before she sends Elias on a collision course with none other than Krusty!

Meanwhile, where the second season of the anime ended, Shiroe and Akatsuki are discussing Honesty’s research into Fairy Rings, which players can magically teleport to a specific destination.

This goal used to change every month, now the goals change every six months.

Adventurers also suffer from a development called Log Reave, in which they just get up and disappear without a trace. They are not even accessible via telepathy. Six months after the disaster, there were 36 documented cases of a reaction to logs. This is cause for concern.

Speaking of problems, the magic barrier has been broken down in Akiba and Rayneshia and Elissa talk about the situation. Rayneshia’s mother, Sarariya, comes with the news that Rayneshia should be engaged to an Eastal League dealer!

Of course Rayneshia is against an arranged marriage and Elissa begins to develop a plan to get Rayneshia out of the engagement.

At the next round table meeting, even more problems will pile up. Members argue about competing ideas, and Krusty’s whereabouts are worrying. One is particularly confrontational.

When the argument gets too much, Shiroe Eins reminds that the Round Table is a self-governing body and not a governing body. Krusty may have introduced the round table to the public, but if Akiba’s people didn’t want anything, the round table can’t force them to make a decision.

One admitted the point during the round table and Shiroe assumed the matter was closed. The next morning, however, they woke up to the announcement that Eins had accepted Akiba’s duke’s title.

The events of course culminate in a confrontation. Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until Log Horizon Season 3 release date to see what happens next. Stay tuned!