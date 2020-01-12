Continental Cup: Europe continues to dominate Canada while the Sunday conclusion of the showdown threatens

Ben Hebert sweeps his own rock during the mixed doubles match at the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London on Saturday. Hebert and partner Rachel Homan from Team Canada fell 7-0 after two ends of Europe’s mixed double duo by Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2.

Europe continued to steam Canada on day 3 of the Continental Cup curling championship on Saturday at Western Fair Sports Center.

The defending champion won the mixed scramble on Saturday morning with a win and two draws and grabbed 2.5 of the possible three points in the mixed doubles, increasing their lead to 17.5-6.5 in the ninth draw of Saturday night.

The Canadians still have to win a draw in this year’s competition, and have to play at the table in Sunday’s skins games for every chance to bring the Cup back to North America.

With 33 points up for grabs on Sunday, Canada is out, but Europe needs a total of 30.5 points to win.

The Canadian skip Rachel Homan and teammate Lisa Weagle are all smiling after beating Team Europe during the opening round of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Canadians have won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Melanie Barbezat from Team Europe tries to get a picture of a rock thrown by Skip Canada from team Canada, Rachel Homan during the opening round of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Homan team won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Lisa Weagle from team Canada left and Joanne Courtney sweep the ice for a rock thrown by Emma Miskew during the opening round of the Continental Cup against Team Europe at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Canadians have won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Lisa Weagle sweeps the ice for a rock thrown by Team Canada, skipping Rachel Homan during the opening round of the Continental Cup against Team Europe at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Canadians have won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press

Melanie Barbezat from Team Europe tries to get a picture of a rock thrown by Skip Canada from team Canada, Rachel Homan during the opening round of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. on Thursday, January 9, 2020. The Homan team won the game 6-5. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Jon Wall puts the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center on Wednesday before the European players hit the road for their first training for the Continental Cup, which starts in London on Thursday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Swedish Sara McManus is testing the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center on Wednesday, while European players are entering the ice rink for their first training for the Continental Cup, which starts in London on Thursday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Swiss Esther Neuenschwander is testing the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center on Wednesday, while European players are taking to the track for their first training for the Continental Cup, which starts in London on Thursday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and Hamilton (Hammy) McMillan from Glascow, Scotland await their turn to test the ice at the Western Fair Sports Center. The European players took to the track for their first training for the Continental Cup, which starts in London on Thursday. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Ryan Fry takes third place for skip Brendan Bottcher during the Canadian Friday morning Continental Cup game against Europe, skipped by Niklas Edin at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. Photo taken on Friday January 10, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Skip Brendan Bottcher throws during the fourth end of the Friday morning Continental Cup-game of Canada against Europe, skipped by Niklas Edin at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. Europe won 7-5 after the start of the game with a 4-0 lead. Photo taken on Friday January 10, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Team Canada players cheer their teams on the ice during the Friday morning games of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. Europe won 7-5 after the start of the game with a 4-0 lead. Photo taken on Friday January 10, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Team Canada players cheer their teams on the ice during the Friday morning games of the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London, Ont. Europe won 7-5 after the start of the game with a 4-0 lead. Photo taken on Friday January 10, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Ben Hebert sweeps his own rock during the mixed doubles match at the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London on Saturday. Hebert and partner Rachel Homan from Team Canada fell 7-0 after two ends of Europe’s mixed double duo by Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2.

Lisa Weagle delivers a stone during the mixed doubles at the Continental Cup curling competition on Saturday 11 January 2020 in the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Weagle and John Epping lost 8-4 to Melanie Barbezat and Peter De Cruz.

Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Kaley Chervinsky, 4, from Point Edward enjoys a signed souvenir with her father Stan during the Continental Cup curling competition at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Photo taken on Saturday January 11, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Rachel Brown from Team Canada steps out of the pom-poms before the mixed doubles at the Continental Cup curling competition started Saturday January 11, 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Brown still had some work ahead, as Rachel Homan and Ben Hebert’s exam duo dropped 4-0 after the first end and 7-0 after two ends to Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie of Europe. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright, both from Scotland and playing for Europe, have a lot to cheer when the mixed doubles at the Continental Cup curling game started on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Rachel Homan and Ben Hebert from Team Canada were double doubles in the selection match against Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie of Europe during the Continental Cup curling competition on Saturday 11 January 2020 in the Western Fair Sports Center. They fell 4-0 after the first end, and 7-0 after two ends and the match ended after 7 ends with Europe 10-2. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Ben Hebert and Rachel Homan from Team Canada try to figure out what goes wrong after a 7-0 deficit after two ends of Europe’s mixed double duo of Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie at the Continental Cup curling competition on Saturday 11 January 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Ben Hebert and Rachel Homan from Team Canada cannot hide their disappointment after a 7-0 deficit after two ends of Europe’s mixed doubles duo Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie at the Continental Cup curling competition on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Ben Hebert and Rachel Homan from Team Canada try to figure out what went wrong after a 7-0 deficit after two ends of Europe’s mixed double duo of Eve Muirhead and Bobbie Lammie at the Continental Cup curling competition on Saturday 11 January 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center. The game ended after 7 ends and Europe won 10-2. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

BJ Neufeld delivers a rock with Rachel Homan on the next ice rink during the mixed doubles competition at the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Neufeld and partner Selena Njegovan joined 7-7 with the European duo of Agnes Knochenhauer and Rasmus Wrana. Photo taken on Saturday January 11, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Selena Njegovan delivers a rock during the mixed doubles match at the Continental Cup at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Njegovan and BJ Neufeld tied a 7-7 score with the European duo Agnes Knochenhauer and Rasmus Wrana. Photo taken on Saturday January 11, 2020. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

John Epping delivers a rock during the mixed doubles competition at the Continental Cup curling event on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Western Fair Sports Center. Epping and partner Lisa Weagle lost 8-4 to Melanie Barbezat and Peter De Cruz. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network