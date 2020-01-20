Contemporary products are now free in schools in England. Meet the activist behind it.

No child should miss school because of their period.

The state-funded schools in England have just taken a big step towards poverty alleviation: they have made products available to schoolchildren free of charge.

The move is part of the UK government’s anti-poverty plan. It is the result of a campaign by activist Amika George that started the Free Periods campaign in 2017 at the age of 17.

Using an online system, schools can order reusable disposable pads, tampons for applicators and non-applicators, and menstrual cups. Schools can also place orders by email or by phone at the specified supplier, phs Group. The government allocated a fixed budget to each school. The money was calculated using the estimate that 35 percent of the menstruating students will use the products. Colleges in England, where students between the ages of 16 and 18 participate, can also order free products.

George, who is now 20, told Mashable that it felt “amazing” to see free products being introduced in schools.

“This is a big step towards ending poverty in the UK and in the fight for gender equality,” she said. “It has been almost three years and it has been a struggle to get this far, especially because of the reluctance we have as a society to talk about periods.

“I am happy that the government listened and I am glad that it was ready to invest in the future of young children in this way.”

Amika George, founder of Free Periods.

George said that poverty is much more widespread at this time than people in the UK believe. Plan UK research showed that 42 percent of girls aged 14-21 in the UK used makeshift toiletries with toilet paper and socks because they couldn’t afford them. Research from Plan UK in 2017 showed that one in ten girls cannot afford school products and 49 percent of girls missed a day at school due to their schooling.

“Children fall behind in their education because they don’t choose to do it. As an advanced society, we had to change that,” said George.

“Some girls don’t ask because they don’t want their parents to feel bad when they say there is no cash.”

For the past three years, George has spoken to students and teachers about access to historical products in schools.

“Some schoolgirls said it was a struggle for them. They often come from families where there is not enough money to pay for heating, and with multiple mouths to feed, periodic products become a secondary one Priority, “she said. “Some girls don’t ask because they don’t want their parents to feel bad when they say there is no money. This will change things for them.

“Teachers no longer have to bring products from home so those who keep forgetting to bring their own. This means that we are leveling the competition and it is time that this happened.”

Amika George, founder of the Free Periods campaign group, speaks during a poverty test across Downing Street.

Image: Victoria Jones / PA Images via Getty Images

So what’s next for the Free Periods campaign?

“We are still working to end the shame and stigma that are periodic,” said George. “It is outdated and ridiculous and we all have to work together to end it.” She also hopes to try to launch free products across Europe.

Plan UK was enthusiastic about the move, but said the rollout had to be managed so that the products were “easily accessible to girls”.

“Our research has shown that only a third (31 percent) of girls feel comfortable when teachers ask about products for the period, and only half of teachers (52 percent) feel that their school is a student at Management of their period was adequately supported, “said Rose Caldwell, managing director of Plan International UK, said in a statement.

“We will only really solve the problem of poverty at this time by offering high quality education related to menstruation, helping schools to ensure the provision of products in the most accessible way, and the stigma that affects menstruation surrounds in the school environment and beyond. “

