Container Store is having a spring sale: Save and repair

A lazy Susan for the fridge, and a lazy Susan for the shower, and a lazy Susan for the toy room.

By Leah StodartMashable Shopping2020-04-21 15:29:52 UTC

TL; DR: The Container Store makes some major sales, including 25% off the kitchen as part of the annual Kitchen sale, 30% off all Elfa wardrobe solutions, 20% off office storage, and more still, on April 21st.

This period of time confined to our homes is probably what most of us have been thinking about how we can fix for a long time – or at least the beginning of Marie Kondo.

Staring at our walls daily, it doesn’t take long to notice how much space doesn’t work. And because these spaces have pretty much only our backdrops for the next several weeks or months, our creative sides are exploding that need to do some therapeutic redesigning. For all things creative storage, shelving, and repairs, there’s a tab in The Container Store for that – and categories like kitchen, shelving and cupboard, bath and storage, office, and more. is currently up to 30% off.

Hear us out: These rustic storage baskets work for everyone. Store blankets or pet toys under the coffee table, arrange your pastry collection in the pantry, separate your clean sheet and towel, or use it as a serving tray. All having its own place feels good, and they look better than those under plastic tubs.

Throwing reeds on top of their pots prevents you from stacking the pots and bowls inside each other, so naturally, we find a separate space for the lids, throw them in a pile, and hoping that one will not be lost. This chrome drawer has slots of up to 18 items such as lids, cutting boards, or cookie sheets, and keeps them all upright for easy grabbing without crashing. .

The shelf at the top of a closet doesn’t store much when only one layer of items is sitting there. Take advantage of the extra space by adding a few stackable bins. It can put clothes on your winter wardrobe without having to be in hangers now, shoes, extra socks, or anything else in a dedicated wardrobe space.

Having lots of hair tools should not be a death sentence for your bathroom counter. Instead of moving your straightener into a drawer with cotton swabs or letting the cords hang everywhere, Style Station Pro has a space of up to three tools (with ample wiggle room for those cord wrapped). It will also make your counter look hella professional, which is a nice bonus.

