Consumption of Canadian beer drops by 3% in the first year of marijuana legalization

Dive overview:

In the first full year of marijuana legalization, domestic beer volumes in Canada decreased by 3.9% compared to 2018, according to data from Beer Canada. This was partly offset by imported beer volumes, which grew by 1.4%.

“This is much worse than the trends between 2014-2018, where beer industry volumes fell by an average of 0.3%,” wrote Cowen analyst Vivien Azer in an analyst letter to Food Dive.

The Canadian cannabis market is generally still small. Annual sales based on the latest monthly data would be $ 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($ 1.15 billion) compared to CA $ 9.2 billion ($ 7 billion) for beer and CA $ 23 billion ($ 17, 6 billion) for alcohol, according to data from Beer Canada and Cowen.

Dive Insight:

At the end of 2018, Canada legalized rural recreational marijuana. In just over a year, the beer category is starting to feel the growing pains of the emerging cannabis industry in its consumption with the worst domestic beer decline in at least six years. These figures can indicate what industry should expect in other countries that legalize the substance.

In Canada, this may be just the start of more bad news for the beer segment as the cannabis market is just starting. In December, the country began by allowing a number of cannabis-soaked products – food, beverages, topical products and extracts – to be sold in stores, and more items are expected to be available in the coming months. Azer said in the analyst’s note that the launch of these new legal cannabis products by Canada “could perpetuate this trend of declining beer volumes”. She said she prefers cannabis to ordinary beer as an investment.

Canada’s steps towards legalization can be a case study for the American Big Beer, who has been confronted with problems in recent years. American beer volumes declined for five years, leading to the latest data in 2018. But American companies don’t have to worry too much, since the regulation of cannabis is complicated.

The Farm Bill legalized hemp cultivation 2018 and an increasing number of states make their own laws on the legalization of cannabis, but the substance is still in a regular gray area. The FDA held a public hearing last year to determine whether there should be a path to the ingredient market, but the agency recently told manufacturers that cannabis was not generally recognized as safe for use in food.

Questions remain about the impact of legalizing marijuana on alcohol consumption. However, a BDS Analytics survey found that more than 50% of people say they have linked cannabis to alcohol, and when they pair the two, half say they drink less. Declining sales and pressure from the cannabis industry have prompted major alcohol and beer companies to go to the neighboring country to launch drinks with the ingredient.

Constellation Brands invested nearly $ 4 billion in cannabis company Canopy Growth, which has just unveiled its Cannabis 2.0 product portfolio, including cannabis chocolate products, distilled cannabis drink products, sheep pens, and sheep patterns in Canada. AB InBev and Tilray announced the launch of Fluent Beverage Company, a joint venture between companies that will commercialize and sell non-alcoholic CBD infused drinks in Canada. And Truss Beverage Co., a joint venture between Molson Coors Canada and cannabis producer Hexo Corp., is working with Flow Glow Beverages to produce and distribute CBD-infused spring water in Canada. It is the first of six cannabis drink brands in the Truss portfolio.

While it may take years for the US to see cannabis regulations, US companies that want to add cannabis to their portfolios, and even those who don’t, are likely to want to keep a close eye on the impact legalization has in Canada.

“Cannabis is an emerging industry and is subject to regulatory headwinds,” Azer wrote. “Looking ahead, a lot of work and change still needs to take place before this industry can realize its full potential.”