A mobile app using the Farmer Connect tracing platform powered by IBM Blockchain was announced this week at the 2020 CES conference in Las Vegas. The “Thank My Farmer” app gives consumers the ability to track their coffee beans with an interactive map, according to a release.

Developers of the app are JM Smucker Co., Volcafe Specialty Coffee Corp., RGC Coffee, Beyers Coffee of Belgium, the Colombian Coffee Growers Federation, Japanese trading company ITOCHU Corp., Dutch beverage company Jacobs Douwe Egberts, Rabobank, Swiss coffee trader Sucafina and Norwegian. chemical company Yara International.

American and Canadian consumers first get access to the app by scanning QR codes of the Coffee Coffee brand of premium single-origin coffee from Folgers, owned by Smucker. It will appear on other well-known coffee brands in the coming months.

Dive Insight:

The traceability app can tick a number of important boxes for the legions of coffee drinkers out there, as well as for those who grow, roast, import, and sell beans. Because consumers are increasingly looking for more transparency about where their food and drinks come from, this app traces where the beans come from and can stimulate the sale of coffee for participating companies.

Blockchain follows products as they travel through the supply chain, so it can help increase consumer confidence in the source and quality of what they eat and drink. More companies have focused on this technology in the past year. Last spring, Albertsons joined the IBM Food Trust, a blockchain-based food and supply chain solution, to follow Romaine lettuce following various outbreaks of food-borne illnesses. Kroger, Walmart, Dole, Driscolls, Golden State Foods, McCormick, McLane, Tyson Foods and Unilever also use the IBM Food Trust solution.

The new technology can track an individual bag of coffee beans from delivery to the cup, according to Farmer Connect. The plan is to use farmer IDs to track growing conditions, record transactions, and track yields and selling prices. The project foresees that burners can ultimately follow the entire supply chain and that importers can improve the trading strategies. By the end of this year, they could potentially use this technology to sign farmers’ agreements, send payments, and track coffee supplies, Farmer Connect said.

This is not the only method for following coffee. A Colombian technology company is taking a similar route with its bilingual iFinca app developed by India-based Debut Infotech. iFinca uses blockchain to connect producers and others in the supply chain, to verify purchases and to make production more efficient. It is also intended to raise the prices paid to coffee farmers above production costs by giving farmers more visibility and a voice in the supply chain, which could also be a consequence of the new Thank My Farmer app.

In the US, 64% of adults drink a cup of coffee every day – an increase of 2% over 2017 and the highest level since 2012, according to a 2018 survey by the National Coffee Association. More from Big Food comes into the coffee through acquisitions and by introducing new products as a result of this increased consumption, and such apps can help companies stand out from the competition. Smucker invested in its 1850 coffee and foliar brands through recent marketing campaigns and is the first to launch the QR codes of the Thank My Farmer app for its products in the US

For coffee companies, these new apps can improve traceability and sustainability – qualities that consumers are looking for when choosing from the countless brands available in today’s market. According to statistics from the National Coffee Association referenced by Financial Times, two-thirds of consumers aged 19 to 24 want to buy products that have been sustainably grown and produced responsibly.