Consumers are being confused by vegetable meat, says beef association

Fewer than half of consumers understand that “vegetable beef” is completely vegan, according to a survey by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The survey of more than 1,800 consumers, representing different ages, regions and genders, showed 45% that vegetable beef is vegan. Just over three in ten thought it could contain animal by-products, while 17% thought it could contain small amounts of meat, and 7% said these items contained meat and there are no restrictions on the amount.

Survey participants said vegetable meat causes less environmental damage (52%), is healthier (51%) and contains less sodium (44%) than conventional meat. They responded that conventional meat was better for their budgets (46%), a better protein source (42%) and has fewer ingredients (42%).

Participants were shown various packages and marketing campaigns for leading vegetable meat brands. The Beyond Meat packaging for hamburgers and meat confused many respondents, 59% of whom thought the product contained meat – especially considering the cow on the company logo and the text “beef” and “even meatier.” More than six in 10 did not think LightLife Gimme Lean Plant Based Ground Beef was vegan. They mentioned the packaging, which looks like conventional meat, and the word “beef” on the label.

In the war for the term ‘meat’, the vegetable sector has recently won a number of victories – but this study could delay the success of the sector.

Defenders of the meat industry have long said that vegetable products cause confusion for consumers. And this study published by the NCBA gives them something to support that claim.

“The fact that so many consumers look at these labels and think that the products contain meat or other animal by-products is a clear sign that the misleading labeling and misleading marketing practices of vegetable-based fake meat companies have caused real consumer confusion,” Jennifer Houston , president of the NCBA president, said in a press release. “Many of these fake meat products intentionally use images and words that act in the good name of beef, and it must stop immediately. Consumers rely on names and product packaging to inform their purchasing decisions and they have the right to know this information correct and not misleading. ”

Many different groups have said that these label claims are misleading and have been taken to their state homes. States including Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming passed laws in 2019 that would ban the term “meat” on anything that did not come from a slaughtered animal. Lawsuits that sought to destroy the legislation were filed in Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri.

The Mississippi lawsuit was rejected in November after both parties had worked together to make clear how products should be labeled. In Arkansas, the judge issued a provisional injunction in December, which means that the law cannot be enforced. The lawsuit in Missouri is still pending, although judges in December ruled against giving an order and pausing law enforcement.

In an earlier interview with Food Dive, Danielle Beck, the head of government affairs of the NCBA, spoke about “genuine market confusion”. She said that the nutritional superiority and health benefits of beef are clear.

“The beef industry is working hard to continue communicating the benefits of beef,” Beck told Food Dive. “Consumers love beef. It’s safe. It’s affordable. It’s nutritious. It’s an authentic source of high-quality proteins and … 10 essential nutrients that … are important for good health.”

But proponents of plants have long said that there is no confusion among consumers when looking at vegetable meat products.

“Consumers buy these alternatives specifically because they are not derived from an animal. That’s why companies use clear qualifications to make them stand out in the market to reach the consumer looking for that type of option,” Plant Based Foods Association executive director Michele Simon said in an earlier interview with Food Dive.

With evidence from the meat industry that there is confusion among consumers who may not be specifically trying to buy vegetable options – and those who are – these changes in the aid label have a strong argument. It can support the case for state laws that enforce label changes. According to information from the Good Food Institute, there are currently eight states examining legislation for new requirements for vegetable meat labeling.

It can also lead to label reform across the board. Adapting labels and terminology can help vegetable brands to tell their stories better – both as meat and as something made from plants. Last year, the Plant Based Foods Association drafted voluntary labeling guidelines for meat replacement products that could help.