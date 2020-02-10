Consumer advocate for a long time Matt Gephardt joins KSL-TV

SALT LAKE CITY – well-known Utah consumer journalist Matt Gephardt joins the award-winning KSL-TV investigation team, Ch. 5.

Gephardt’s new performance with the Salt Lake NBC partner, a media partner of the Deseret News, was announced just over a month on Monday after Gephardt left his old position at KUTV, Ch. 2.

Gephardt said that after about 20 years he was ready for a new challenge with the Salt Lake-based CBS station, and although he opted for a contract extension offer, he left manners on friendly terms.

Gephardt said he is looking forward to the move and noted that the work and principles of his new station reflect his own opinion on how reporting should be approached.

“The ethos of KSL is closely aligned with my personal views on what good journalism can and should be,” said Gephardt. “I feel like I have won the lottery. They hired great people there and built this remarkable institution. … I feel really happy to join the team. “

Tanya Vea, Bonneville Salt Lake City’s senior vice president and general manager, said that Gephardt is a great addition to the station’s research unit, including Mike Headrick and Brittany Glas.

“Matt has devoted himself and his career to helping people navigate through difficult situations,” Vea said in a statement. “I know his work ethic and am pleased that he is bringing his talents to the award-winning KSL research team.”

Gephardt said that he worked ‘almost every job in the newsroom’ before becoming a writer and producer for his father, Bill Gephardt, in the mid-2000s, who earned a following with the ‘Get Gephardt’ segment for consumer interests that after K premier a KUTV- main component was in 1997. Gephardt moved to the other side of the camera in 2010 when his father left to pursue other projects.

He said the world of news has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember, because he had spent a lot of time as a child with his father before going to college himself. Gephardt said he is continuing his stories to bring about change and to correct the mistakes made by unsuspecting consumers. Although it is a path that, like his father, has followed his work enormously, Gephardt said he continues to feel humble and grateful for the opportunity that journalism has offered him to make a difference.

“I’ve gotten used to people coming to me in the store or anywhere, and shy just want to say” hello “and often share something about someone they knew who was affected by a story,” Gephardt said. “It took me a while to really understand how impactful these stories are. The continuous feedback about the positive influence of the issues I discuss is certainly modest. And it is really satisfying to be reminded that it matters. “

Leona Wood, director of KSL-TV News, said that Gephardt’s track record as a watchdog for consumers is a great addition to the station’s reporting staff.

“Matt is an excellent addition to the KSL Investigates team,” Wood said in a statement. “Gephardt’s work is guided by values ​​that match The dedication of KSL-TV to hold those who rely on public trust responsible and to provide smart strategies to help families in Utah avoid being wronged. “