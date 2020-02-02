Construction expenses, Disney earns, jobs report

A look at some of the most important business events and economic indicators that appear this week:

ECONOMIC BELLWETHER

The Ministry of Commerce will make a snapshot of construction spending in December on Monday.

Expenditure on construction projects increased by 0.6% in November as the gains in housing and government projects offset the weakness in non-residential construction. Economists expect construction spending to have risen by 0.5% in December.

Construction expenditure, monthly percentage change, seasonally adjusted:

July 0.5

1.1 August

September 0.7

0.1 October

November 0.6

Dec. (estimated) 0.5

Source: FactSet

MIXED RESULTS?

Wall Street expects the latest quarterly report from Disney to produce mixed results.

Analysts predict that the tax revenues of the entertainment giant fell in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, even as revenues increased. Investors will listen to an update of the company’s video streaming service, which was launched in November. Disney presents its results Tuesday.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

Economists predict that renting in the US returned in January after a fall in the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department to report on Friday that non-agricultural employers added 157,500 jobs in January. That would mean an increase from December, when the economy added 145,000 jobs. Recent results show that the labor market remains solid, even though recruitment and wages have slowed somewhat.

Non-agricultural payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

219,000 August

September 193,000

152,000

256,000 Nov.

December 145,000

Jan. (estimated) 157,500

Source: FactSet

