Constant turnout in the 2020 general election

Voter turnout across the country is constant in the 2020 general election.

Some areas had higher turnout than expected this morning, possibly before Storm Ciara.

As of 10am this morning, the average turnout in Dublin was 6.4%, with some boxes in double digits

Voter turnout has increased since then and is strong in most of the country.

Dublin constituencies range from 12% in Dublin Central Station to 22% in Dublin Bay North.

The turnout is typically in old age and early 20s.

In Mayo, turnout around noon averaged 14%, with Ballina Boys National School being the highest at 17%.

Voter turnout in Wicklow was high at 15 to 20% in Tinahealy and 19 to 20% in East Wicklow.

The turnout for Bray / Greystones was almost 25%, for Shoreline 34%.

Voter turnout appears to be higher than usual across the country. The highest I’ve heard so far is the Greystones coastline with 34% turnout at 12:30 p.m. # GE2020

– Seán Defoe (@SeanDefoe), February 8, 2020

Voter turnout in Galway is also high at 18% on average, and turnout in St. Enda in Salthill is 23%.

At noon in Tipperary, voter turnout in the last Clonmel election was 23% and the rest of the county averaged 17%.

At 12:30 p.m. in Cavan Monaghan, turnout ranged from nearly 24% in Virginia National School to 17.5% in Castleblaney.

Many returning officers reported a slightly higher turnout than usual, and people may vote early before Storm Ciara.

In the meantime, two people were removed from a polling station in Kerry this morning after trying to take photos of votes cast.

Gardaí was called to the polling station in Kilgarvan around 7.30 a.m.

It is strictly forbidden to take photos or selfies or to support people in polling stations

Reporting by Sean Defoe

Main picture: President Michael D Higgins votes in the ballot box of St. Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park in Dublin. Photo: RollingNews.ie