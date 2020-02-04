Constance Towers returns to the general hospital

Actress Constance Towers, who plays Helena Cassadine at the General Hospital (GH), will return to the sudser in February, according to Highlight Hollywood.

The last time viewers saw Helena was a few months ago. The character died in 2015, so Helena appeared in flashbacks involving Peter August (Wes Ramsey). Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) recently called the matriarch family when he told Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) that Helena had lied to Nik and he was Cassadine’s rightful heir.

The role of Helena was originally played by the legendary Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor. She was a big fan of GH and called the executive producer and asked for a guest role in the soap. Producers and writers then created the role for Taylor, who first appeared as Helena in November 1981.

Towers has been playing the character since 1997. She started playing soap Clarissa McCandless, from 1982 to 1987, on the now-defunct Sudser Capital. In 1996 she appeared in two episodes of The Young And The Restless as Audrey North.

The actress has also appeared on other television series over the years, including Fantasy Island, MacGyver, The Rockford Files, Hawaii Five-O, Perry Mason, The Outer Limits, Love Is A Many Splendored Thing, Murder She Wrote, Matlock, Baywatch , Designing Ladies and Frasier.

Do Nikolas or Valentin get a spooky visit from their dearly deceased matriarch? Or has Helena, like Nikolas, actually lived all this time? Keep watching GH to find out!

