Considering WHO’s response to health crisis

On April 16, US President Donald Trump announced that it would stop funding the World Health Organization. Many believe this is a trick to divert attention from the American struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a cool look at WHO reveals that the organization is perpetrated for corruption, fueling apparent Chinese publicity and cover-up, and deserves serious criticism.

WHO financial fraud dates back a few years. In 2017, the Associated Press reported that Margaret Chan, then director general, stayed in a US $ 1,000 Presidential Suite at a five-star beachside hotel while investigating the Ebola outbreak in Guinea. Revealed. The report found that WHO spends nearly half of its total budget on travel, including business-class flights, in contrast to Doctors Without Borders and the US Centers for Disease Control. More recently, WHO has faced a surge of internal allegations of corruption, including plans to rob organizations of large sums of money. Meanwhile, WHO’s body, which drives the coronavirus response, was chronically left underfunded.

US concerns about WHO include an organization’s respect for China. All these claims are accurate.

Throughout the pandemic, despite the concealment of the government’s outbreak and the reaction of the Hamfist, Executive Secretary Tedros Adhanom Gebreyeuss appeared in a Chinese propaganda video and received great praise from the Chinese authorities. Ironically, he praised the “transparency” of China’s leadership, saying, “China is setting new standards for outbreak response.” “, Which is a technically correct statement.

As a result of the cozy relationship between Dr. Tedros and Beijing, WHO put too much confidence in Chinese statistics. On January 14, WHO found evidence of person-to-person transmission despite Chinese doctors claiming this for weeks and the Taiwanese authorities warning WHO about such infections in December. Deceived Beijing’s claim that it was not. In particular, this is not the first time Dr. Tedros has been accused of cover-up. In 2017, Tedros was accused of being an adviser to a rival candidate for WHO’s work when he was the health minister of the cruel oppressive Marxist Ethiopian government. Covering three different cholera outbreaks-the accusations he denied.

WHO’s delay in proclaiming public health emergencies of international concern and advising travel restrictions has been widely criticized as strict adherence to Beijing’s aspirations. Anyway, many countries have tolerated WHO’s lack of credibility and have begun canceling flights and screening passengers. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso proposed to rename the organization to the Chinese Health Organization.

Acknowledged by Lawrence Gostin, WHO adviser. Based on what WHO and China said, I and other public health experts reassured the public that this wasn’t serious … we were giving a false sense of security.

Taiwan, with its enormous success in dealing with the pandemic, was completely shunned by WHO at the request of China. Bruce Award, a Canadian adviser to Dr. Tedros, seemed not to have heard the reporter’s question when asking about Taiwan-pretending to be-] when the reporter repeated her question, I Ward seemed to hang up on her. Last week, as it was formed to avoid tough questions, the award appeared in front of the House Health Commission and suddenly canceled a plan explaining WHO’s response to the pandemic.

McDonald’s Laurier Institute reports, “One of the keys to Taiwan’s success was to use unique information for outbreaks in China, rather than relying on Chinese propaganda or WHO statements.” . Indeed, Ottawa seems to be the only party to accept Chinese figures at face value. Health Minister Pattiheidu recently dismissed as the “conspiracy theory” claims that the Chinese government’s figures are unreliable. When it comes to self-esteem respect for China, WHO is cooperating.

Alex Lee is Director of Strategy and Policy and a founding member of Alliance Canada Hong Kong.

