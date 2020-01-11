On Friday, during President Donald Trump’s interview with Laura Ingraham of Fox News, the president spoke of his positive relations with Saudi Arabia, including how the country pays to use American troops. Conservative representative Justin Amash (I-Mich.), Who until recently was a Republican, responded to Trump’s remarks in a tweet, saying, “He’s selling troops.”

“Saudi Arabia pays us (our troops). We have a very good relationship with Saudi Arabia, ”said Trump. “I said, listen, you’re a very rich country. You want more troops? I’m going to send them to you, but you have to pay us. They pay us. They’ve already deposited $ 1 billion in the bank.”

He sells troops.

“We have a very good relationship with Saudi Arabia – I said, listen, you’re a very rich country. You want more troops? I’m going to send them to you, but you have to pay us. They pay us. They have already deposited $ 1 billion in the bank. “Pic.twitter.com/rc1f7heyCP

– Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 11, 2020

Trump went on to speak of American troops as essentially mercenaries. “We will help them, but these rich countries have to pay for it. South Korea gave us $ 500 million … I said, “You have to help us. We have 32,000 soldiers in South Korea protecting you from North Korea. You have to pay. “

Amash was a vocal critic of the president and voted in favor of the impeachment. He’s already made this criticism of Trump. On Meet the Press in October, Amash said that Trump’s use of the troops had broken his election promise to take them home. “There are people who support the president, who believe the things he says, but it is pretty clear that he is not bringing the troops home. It is just moving them to other parts of the Middle East, ”said Amash.

He added: “He brings troops back to Iraq, he moves other troops to Saudi Arabia and uses our forces almost like mercenaries, paid mercenaries who will come in, as long as Saudi Arabia pays us some money , it’s good to go. “