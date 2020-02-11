Conservative news sites follow you much more than leaning left

In an age of hyper-bias, Americans increasingly receive their news from sites that tie in with their political beliefs. But that right and left side of the web separates more than their opposing ideologies. According to a new study, the right end of the broken online news industry is following its audience much more aggressively than the left.

In a study published last week, researchers from King’s College London, the privacy-oriented browser company Brave, and the research branch of the Spanish telecom company Telefonica compared the surveillance practices of left- and right-leaning news sites on the internet. They found that sites classified as right-wing plants have on average about 10 percent more cookies – pieces of data that allow sites to identify the user and their previous browsing history – than their left-hand counterparts: 65 cookies for the average right-hand site versus 58 for the average left-hand one .

When it comes to party items that are among the 10,000 most popular online sites, the difference was even greater. Popular right-leaning outlets analyzed by the researchers placed 227 cookies in a user’s browser versus 131 for the median popular left-leaning counterparts. When the researchers ordered popular sites based on the number of cookies they had placed, the contrast at the top of sites that were satisfied with the surveillance was even greater: the top 25 percent of conservative sites in terms of tracking implanted over 300 cookies browsers, versus less than half that number for the same top of 25 percent liberal sites.

“In short, advertising technology is more developed on websites that lean to the right than on websites that lean to the left,” says Nishanth Sastry, an associate professor of computer science at King’s College London, who will present the study together with the other researchers at the Web Conference in Taiwan in April.

To conduct their research, the researchers started with a list of “partisan” news sites that they derived from an earlier analysis of the political news spectrum by Buzzfeed news. For that survey published in 2017, journalists at Buzzfeed manually categorized over 500 sites by examining their About and Facebook pages for explicit mention of their liberal or conservative tendency, and in some cases also those political tendencies derived from the content of the story. Right-targeted websites ranged from Dailycaller.com to Realclearpolitics.com to TheGatewayPundit.com, while left-targeted websites ranged from Salon.com to Rawstory.com to Alternet.com.

The researchers then searched both the top left and top right lists of political websites that Buzzfeed had defined with a set of web-browsing “personas”, essentially bots designed to present themselves as real users whose browsers had previously visited sites that identified them as certain demography. For example, male personas were prepared by visiting sites such as MensHealth.com and GQ.com, while female personas were pre-loaded with cookies from Cosmopolitan.com or Womansday.com.

The researchers discovered that female personas generally pulled more cookies from all sites than male ones, and older personas received more cookies than young ones. That targeting women and seniors fits the assumptions in the advertising industry that both groups respond well to targeting, says Abel Buko, online advertising analyst and consultant for advertising agency Bannerboy. But less was expected by the researchers’ other finding: that conservative sites placed much more cookies, regardless of demographics. FoxNews.com, the most popular website with right handrails, placed about 4 percent more cookies in women’s browsers than MSNBC.com, the most popular website with leaning links, categorized by Buzzfeed. It also placed 34 percent more cookies in men’s browsers, 26 percent more cookies in younger browsers, and 30 percent more cookies in senior browsers.

So why do right-leaning sites follow users more than left-leaning? The researchers’ explanation is simple, or even entirely satisfactory: advertisers are willing to pay more to get their ads to a conservative audience. The researchers came to that conclusion when they measured the cost of the advertisements that were shown to their personas, using a method that some of the same research groups created for a 2017 study that intercepted advertising prices in web traffic sent to browsers. (In cases where those prizes were sent in coded form, they used a machine learning technique to try to determine them.)

