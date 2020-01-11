Conservative leadership race officially starts Monday as rules | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By February 27, candidates must pay $ 25,000 and have the signatures of 1,000 members from 30 different journeys in seven different provinces or territories.

They then have until 25 March to meet the remaining financial and other obligations. The reimbursement itself consists of two parts – a non-refundable $ 200,000 and a down payment of $ 100.00 if you follow all the rules.

The leadership race had started unofficially in mid-December, when current leader Andrew Scheer announced that he would stop as soon as his replacement was chosen.

He linked his decision to the increasing pressure the role exerted on his family, but it came after weeks of intense criticism of the performance of the conservatives in the campaign, and his own performance in particular.

There are also still questions about how he spent party money that was given to him to help with the costs of his leader, including whether or not he should have spent that money on tuition fees for his children’s school. Scheer still has to address this problem publicly.

Probably participating in the competition are current MPs Pierre Poilievre and Erin O’Toole, former cabinet minister Peter MacKay and former Quebec prime minister Jean Charest.

Whoever wins the 2020 race becomes only the fourth party leader since the conservative party was formed after a merger between the Canadian alliance and the progressive conservatives.

The first was Stephen Harper, who led the party from 2004 to 2015. He resigned after losing the government in the 2015 elections. Afterwards, Rona Ambrose was elected as interim chief by the party’s MPs and senators.

In 2017, Scheer won the party leadership race after 13 rounds of voting and beat the former conservative MP Maxime Bernier of Quebec with an exceptionally thin margin.

That campaign took place for almost a year and a half, but the resignation of Scheer and the fact that there is currently a liberal liberal government saw a lot of pressure on the party to start a much faster process this time.

The race is a process designed to test the organizational skills of the next party leader, said Dan Nowlan, the other co-chair of the organizing committee.

“It is not only your ability to raise money, but more importantly your ability to inspire Canadians to join our party, and to do so under tight timelines similar to the pressure of an election,” he said in a statement.

The Conservatives will choose their next leader at a convention on June 27 in Toronto.

To vote in the elections, members must register before April 17.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press