Conservative lawmakers need to raise $ 15,000 by year’s end to avoid the nomination problem, the party says

All 121 Conservative legislators must raise $ 15,000 by the end of 2020 to avoid the nomination challenge.

At a briefing prior to the National Conservative Party rally on Wednesday, Party deputy secretary Jaime Girard and Conservative lawmaker Diane Finley [Nordick Haldimand, Ontario] said that liaison members of the National Assembly each had 12 MPs. By 31st of March, $ 15,000 will be able to seek re-election as a praised candidate for the party on their respective ridings.

If your MP isn’t on time, you’ll need to raise $ 25,000 by April 3, 2021. He said he would face the task of nomination if the MP could still not meet one of the two conditions by that date.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Conservative lawmakers said they were happy with the new rules.

“It seems to make sense,” said Conservative lawmaker Brad Redekop, Saskatoon, Saskatoon. “Now it will be difficult to raise funds during the COVID period, especially for Western vehicles where oil is a big issue. There are certain ridings and they are really in a recession right now. “

Conservative lawmaker Stephanie Kusie [Calgary Mid Napoor, Alberta] agreed that the change was valid and said: … Usually it was taken as a valid target. “

Conservative MP Bruce Stanton [Simco North, Ontario] also described the new nomination rule as “reasonable,” but did not go into detail.

“The party sees this and seems to have come up with a rational approach,” Stanton said. “It’s good for parties and good for lawmakers.”

Some conservative sources, who spoke to The Hill Times on a non-attributable basis, recommended a party rally to the National Council, the party’s highest governing body, and paid $ 15,000 to protect itself from a contested nomination. He said that all he had to do was collect them.

According to sources, the Diet accepted the recommendation.

The small amount is due to the difficulty of raising funds during a pandemic. It seems that every MP can meet the requirements.

Meanwhile, conservative leadership candidates had to raise at least $ 300,000 and signatures from 3,000 party members from more than 30 ridings across the country to win the spot in the vote. The leadership contest officially launched in January with a deadline of March 25 to meet the criteria.

At the same time, the rules for nomination issues also allow for some flexibility, depending on the timing of the next election.

In February the National Council decided that all MPs would be protected from the nomination agenda if the election was called between then and June 2021. That rule still remains. If the election is held after June 2021, the $ 15,000 requirement that the MP is expected to meet by the end of 2020 will apply.

Until February, 20 members of parliament sympathized with those who wanted to give MP the right to raise the party’s flag through an open nomination contest in the next election and those who spent the time in MP’s position. It was divided into The House of Representatives for voting in the minority council makes it difficult to be proactive in their riding as potential challengers.

Only by June 2021, the council sought to compromise to prevent the challenges of legislators.

Before making a decision on the nomination, the National Council also solicited input from Conservative lawmakers on the rules of the next election. Based on feedback from party gatherings, the National Council discussed various ideas, according to sources, but could not find a solution after June 2021.

When these rules were announced, MPs were dissatisfied with the party’s decisions and demanded that they be protected until the next election.

The new funding requirements are a departure from previous rules in the 2019 elections.

In that election, if a potential challenger can collect 50 signatures from a member of the equestrian association, a nomination contest will begin. The party gave them 45 days to get a signature. As a result, seven incumbents faced challenges, but only Bradtrost lost the nomination.

Two members of parliament [Kelly Litch and David Tilson] have decided not to run for re-election.

In contrast, the Liberal Party had set certain conditions for incumbent MPs to become acclaimed candidates. We released these requirements in January 2018, more than a year before the October 2019 scheduled vote.

According to these rules, legislators had to attend at least two “Days of Action with Voters” door knock events in the last 12 months in their constituencies. Knock at least 3,500 doors or make 5,000 calls. Raise 50% of expected 2019 election cost limit. Submit a plan to procure the other half. Sign up for at least 30 new donors based on the number of January 1, 2016 or January 1, 2018, whichever is lower. Secure support signatures from over 150 liberals participating in riding. The deadline for meeting the criteria was October 1, 2018, but the party was flexible in giving the MP more time to meet the criteria.

In the next election, the Liberal Party has not yet decided on a nomination rule for the party.

Prior to every federal election, any MP can lose a designated election in a theoretically fair contest, so the designated contest is one of the key concerns for all MPs. This concern is more acute in riding, which is considered safe for parties. In Alberta and Saskatchewan, for example, anyone who wins the conservative nomination is almost guaranteed to win the election in a general election. Out of a total of 48 seats in the two states, the Conservative Party won all but one held by the NDP in 2019.

In Alberta, which is the base of the Conservative Party, some lawmakers jokingly say that they will not campaign during the general election because they will lose the election, so it is better to stay away. Instead, many Alberta legislators travel to other states as part of their second tour, helping close relationships with party candidates.

Hill times