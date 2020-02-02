Conrich shoots victim, dies, RCMP considers it a murder

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a serious injury at a shooting in Conrich.

The incident occurred in the early morning of January 8, during which RCMP responded to a shooting at a house in the Meadow Ridge area of ​​Conrich, a hamlet just east of Calgary. The victim, Sheena Bhimji van Conrich, was taken to the hospital in a critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries.

RCMP Major Crimes has since viewed the death method as a murder after an autopsy was performed at the Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Calgary.

At the time of the shooting, the authorities said they had no details of the suspect and that the suspect generally remains free.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, at the RCMP of the Southern Alberta District, said Sunday that they still have no suspect. Investigators have reviewed a collection of evidence, she said, but still have limited information about the incident.

They hope that a member of the public has information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information about the recordings is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.

RCMP said the family is currently asking for privacy.

The investigation is still ongoing.

