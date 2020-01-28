Conor Murray will form Farrell's first team for the Six Nations

Irish rugby coach Andy Farrell will face Conor Murray von Münster on Saturday at the start of the Six Nations against Scotland on Lansdowne Road.

Murray is likely to bring Ulster’s John Cooney on the ninth kit, with form and compatibility with skipper Johnny Sexton considered factors in his possible inclusion.

Jordan Larmour has a foot injury, which is why Will Addison gets the jersey with a full back from Ulster. Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale, the Leinster duo Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw form the midfield.

Farrell could choose Rob Herring as a hooker because Ronan Kelleher has been sitting on the sidelines for a while because of a hand injury. However, Kelleher is expected to be part of the squad on match day. The strikers are expected to be Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.

It is not certain who will work with James Ryan in the second row, with Iain Henderson and Devin Toner vying for admission.

Leinsters Caelan Doris is placed eighth; deserve a first cap, and possibly flanked by CJ Stander and Josh Van der Flier.

The Irish squad is currently based in Portugal and the 15 will be announced at lunchtime.

Scotland will name their starting eleven on Thursday.

Ireland have two home games at Six Nations at the start of the season, with Wales visiting Dublin on Saturday.

