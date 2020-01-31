Conor McGregor’s likely next opponent, Jorge Masvidal, says he won’t wait forever

It is clear that there is bad blood between the two – just recently they almost fought at a pre-Super Bowl media day in Masvidal’s hometown of Miami. But a match against McGregor with a lot of money would be too difficult to do without.

“Usman doesn’t want that. He’s a bastard – he wants to fight the guy under me like I’m not even there.”

Masvidal has long been one of the most respected welterweight fighters, but it was his efforts in 2019 that put him in the spotlight.

He won the Night’s Achievement Award when he defeated Darren Till in March before finishing the fastest knockout in UFC history in July. in five seconds.

He then defeated Nate Diaz in front of a crowded Madison Square Garden (with President Donald Trump in the crowd) and was awarded the bespoke championship belt “BMF” (which stands for “Baddest Motherf he”) from The Rock after the Victory.

“It definitely took fame to another level – but my fans, the guys who are tied to me, are real. The guys who are Usman fans or Conor fans are casual players,” he said.

“I could have become famous yesterday, but I’ve kicked everyone’s ass for a long time.”

While it is common to defend current title belts, he said that his BMF will stay with him forever and that Usman in particular would not be a worthy owner.

“He’s an automatically invalid entry. It’s a closed community, he can’t get in here. I’ll just take his belt as I told him.”

Before fighting again, the 35-year-old travels to Australia for a lecture tour through the main cities of the mainland. Part of the proceeds will go to the Bushfire Relief.

He encouraged the audience to “prepare for a hot mess”.

“We’re going to have a two-hour conversation, there’s a lot to say. If you’re a hard-working mother who, like me, has been striving for it for many years, people tell you,” he said. “Normal people just love me because they saw me get from the bottom up.”

