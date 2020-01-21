Conor McGregor has some big plans for the UFC’s Octagon in the coming months, but the former champion continues to ask questions about boxing and raves about facing Manny Pacquiao.

Photo credit: Instagram

McGregor prevails against Pacquiao at Allegiant Stadium

Since McGregor was stopped by Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his massive boxing match in 2017, there has been talk of whether he will box again. For example, there was initially a lot of fuss about McGregor Boxing’s former sparring partner, who became an enemy, Paulie Malignaggi.

But when McGregor prepared for his octagon to return to Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 that Saturday, the enthusiasm for Irish star boxing had dwindled. That was until McGregor interviewed ESPN and reported that he wanted it still compete in several boxing matches. Not only that, McGregor said he wanted to win a boxing title, and he also mentioned that they almost signed a deal to box Pacquiao.

Well, more recently a Pacquiao business partner shared the poster below. It essentially suggests that McGregor and Pacquiao box at the huge Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this year.

When McGregor spoke to the media about it, he said the following (quotes about MMA fighting):

“This is the new football stadium, isn’t it? It would be an honor for me to be part of this event,” said McGregor. “I would like to be the first fighter to fight in this arena. What a fight that would be against Manny, or “A small, powerful south paw. I would have to find out the weight and that sort of thing, but I’m sure I care.”

If you dismiss this as an option, you probably shouldn’t. Sure, it would be really surprising if McGregor boxed in 2020, especially if he defeated Cerrone on Saturday. The UFC want to use his momentum and let him fight, say Jorge Masvidal or the winner of Khabib Nurmagmedov against Tony Ferguson.

But on the street, if a boxing match with Pacquiao remains an option, the UFC could jump on board. Especially if McGregor can recapture the lightweight title and his drawing power increases.

McGregor clarifies boxing requests

McGregor was also asked if we could see him leaving MMA to focus on boxing, and the 31-year-old said:

“It will be difficult to leave the MMA game entirely,” said McGregor. “I think that is a great wish to achieve this world boxing title. What a feather it would be to be a multiple double weight world champion in mixed martial arts and then secure a boxing world championship title.”

Yup. If McGregor could win a boxing championship and most martial artists probably wouldn’t think he couldn’t, it would be a remarkable achievement.