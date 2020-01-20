The Octagon set up its shop for the first time in 2020 when UFC 246 took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday evening.

Former UFC second division champion Conor McGregor made a great impression on his return and stopped Donald Cerrone at the start of the first round.

McGregor, who lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in 2018, did not compete in 2019. “Notorious” showed no signs of rust and landed quickly and quickly against “Cowboy”.

The win was his first since the second round of 2016 by Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title.

Former UFC champion Holly Holm returned to the winning streak for the first time since 2018, scoring a win over Raquel Pennington.

Holm, who won the bantamweight title in 2015 and fought for gold in the featherweight in 2017, controlled the action. She lost to Amanda Nunes last July over the bantam weight belt after landing at the wrong end of a head butt, much like she had won against Ronda Rousey.

Key manufacturing for oleinik, kelleher

Just call him Mr. Decade when Aleksei Oleinik won a submission win over Maurice Greene.

Oleinik has now achieved victories in four different decades and is the first fighter in MMA history to achieve such an achievement. The 42-year-old started his career in 1997 and is now 58: 13: 1, including seven wins at the UFC.

Bantam weights Brian Kelleher and Ode Osbourne were planned as part of the early rounds of the UFC Fight Pass. But when Alexa Grasso missed the weight and wiped out her fight with Claudia Gadelha, they were elevated.

Kelleher took advantage and secured a win in the first round by presenting against Osbourne with a guillotine choke. The win meant a defeat in two games for Kelleher when he improved to 20:10.

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis threw the main card against Carlos Diego Ferreira. But instead of being “Showtime” the fire starter, it was Ferreira.

At the start of the second round, Ferreira secured a neck crank and improved to 16-2. The former Legacy FC champion has won six times in a row, including three of his last five in the finish line.

Modafferi shines on ESPN

There were three decisions and one round of 16 in the preliminary ESPN decisions. Roxanne Modafferi, Sodiq Yusuff, Askar Askarov and Drew Dober won.

Modafferi crowned the performance with a decision on Maycee Barber in female flyweight. The win was the third for the 37-year-old in the Octagon.

Yusuff prevailed against Andre Fili in featherweight, Askarov prevailed against Tim Elliott in flyweight and Dober ended Nasrat Haqparast in the first round with a lightweight goal.

The card started on the UFC Fight Pass with Aleksa Camur making a decision over Justin Ledet in the light heavyweight division and Sabina Mazo making a flyweight split decision against JJ Aldrich.

UFC 246: McGregor Vs. Cowboy Results

Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone on TKO (strikes) on: 40 of round 1

Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene via Submission (Armbar) at 4:38 from Round 2

Brian Kelleher def. Ode Osbourne via Submission (Guillotine Choke) at 2:49 from Round 1

Carlos Diego Ferreira def. Anthony Pettis on submission (neck crank) at 1:46 from round 2

Roxanne Modafferi def. Maycee Barber by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Andre Fili on unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober def. Nasrat Haqparast on TKO (strikes) at 1:10 from round 1

Aleksa Camur defeated Justin Ledet by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina defeated Mazo. JJ Aldrich on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)