Before UFC 246, Dana White repeatedly said that if Conor McGregor struck Donald Cerrone, he would get another shot at the lightweight title. Well, after McGregor’s impressive victory, White quickly repeated this plan. But based on what McGregor said after the card, it seems clear that he has no intention of waiting on the sidelines in 2020.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

McGregor says that “who” doesn’t matter

McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2018 when it was submitted by lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. As the controversial forecast promised, he achieved a stunning victory when he dismissed Cerrone strikes in just 40 seconds.

During the post-fight press conference, White explained why he wanted to give McGregor a title. He also argued that a rematch with Khabib could be the biggest fight in martial arts history. But when McGregor was asked about his next fight, the former champion said the following (quotes via MMA Mania):

“I don’t think” who “matters,” said McGregor. “I think okay, the lightweight title will be there. That will be there. You can see the difference in constitution, preparation and all that. That will come back, this shot. So I’m definitely not – when the fight (Khabib vs. Tony) is going on – sit and wait and then wait through vacation and injuries and everything that goes with it. What I don’t care about now. I am now looking at data. I know March was there. I’m going to look at a calendar and see where we are. ‘

“Like I said, who doesn’t matter,” he said. “F-k Khabib. It doesn’t matter. The opponents I put up are probably all inevitable. Sometimes it takes a while to be back. Look at the Donald situation. Me and Donald have been going back and forth since 2015. We are involved in this business and will be here for a long time. It’s forever, so there’s no rush for anything. And who doesn’t matter. I just keep in shape, concentrate and take it as it comes. ‘

Are the comments surprising?

Should these comments be surprising? Not really. McGregor has been saying for some time that he wants to have an active year and fight three times. If Nurmagomedov – Ferguson continues on April 18, it could mean that the light belt will not be available until late summer and early autumn.

Theoretically, this timeline would allow McGregor to fight a third time before the year ends. But, as he indicated, all that would be necessary would be an injury, planning conflicts, etc., and his plan would be thwarted.

In other words, it seems clear that McGregor has no intention of sitting on the sidelines and waiting for a fight for seven or eight months.