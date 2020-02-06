Conor McGregor One of the most popular on social media of 2019

Despite the fact that he didn’t step into the Octagon in 2019, Conor McGregor was popular.

At least according to social media.

Opendorse released a report showing that the former UFC champion was ranked seventh among all athletes worldwide in 2019. McGregor reached 291.1 million on Twitter, Facebook and Insstagram.

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with 1.78 billion, one of six soccer players in the top 6 in the world.

McGregor’s 48.8 million followers ranked 26th among all athletes, Ronaldo first with 399.6 million.

Floyd Mayweather’s 44.3 million followers ranked 30th among all athletes worldwide.

Lakers star LeBron James had 291.6 million engagements and placed him right behind McGregor.

McGregor achieved more than 1,100 positions in 2019, the fourth most common of all athletes.

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was on the list with over 226 million appearances. Ronda Rousey also hit the top 100.

A great way to identify social media superstars: identify athletes with:

+ Above average number of followers

+ Above-average engagement rate

This means that despite the size of the audience, they still employ a large percentage of their followers with every post.

Opendorse, founded by former Nebraska soccer stars Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic, helps over 10,500 athletes share content from partners on social media. The company works alongside PGA Tour and NFLPA with brands such as Tide, FedEx and Wendy.

