There has been no shortage of talks over the years Conor McGregors Game in terms of its strengths and weaknesses. Since he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, questions have been circulating about whether McGregor can reclaim the lightweight title. However, due to McGregor’s stunning win over Donald Cerrone on Saturday, the star believes that at least some questions about his game have been answered.

McGregor says Win has shown that he has more weapons than his left hand

The former featherweight and lightweight world champion took less than 60 seconds to finish Cerrone on Saturday. After McGregor attacked Cerrone, he countered with a level change and the two joined together. During the clinch, McGregor Cerrone bled and stunned with several shoulder strikes. Then the clumsy fighter Cerrone cracked his head and looked up McGregor finally caused the interruption.

When McGregor later talked about his performance, he took the opportunity to shoot his doubters. In particular, he replied to people who thought McGregor’s weapons were his booming left hand (quotes about MMA fighting):

“You know they say I have a left hand right now,” said McGregor. “You will have to say that I also have only a left shoulder. A left hand and a left shoulder. The so-called experts of the game will say that if they limit my skills, I am just a fighter with a left hand that is very disrespectful and is illiterate.

“You’d be surprised if so many of the supposedly knowledgeable people said so. It’s a good shot in the clinch. You can really catch a man. I know I was the first to catch him unprepared, and I’ve got him on board or two more caught, and when we parted, our eyes and nose were injured. “

It’s hard to argue with McGregor here. While most would agree that his left hand is his most dangerous weapon (and he’s very good at setting it up), McGregor showed effective kicks before UFC 246. Sure, he didn’t get a knockout header in the octagon, but his kicks from the front and from the legs played a role in other wins.

McGregor comments on Cerrone’s feared headbutt

Cerrone used the technique to achieve multiple victories over the years, and McGregor noticed this. When discussing this element of “Cowboys” game, McGregor noted the following:

“I knew Donald had the most headshots,” said McGregor. “For me that is the equivalent of a world championship title. I knew that Donald would have imagined it in his team. They practiced how to position me with high kicks. At the same time Donald has many inconsistencies and inclinations that prepare him for the high kick So the high kick was something I thought I could catch him with. “

