If Nate Diaz wants to start again in the octagon, an old enemy is ready for him.

While Conor McGregor has set himself the goal of becoming UFC champion again, he has to play a third game with Diaz.

McGregor made his triumphant return to the Octagon last weekend at UFC 246, scoring a first round against Donald Cerrone. Despite the strong performance, Diaz was less than impressed.

Weak as shit

– Nathan Diaz (@ NateDiaz209), January 19, 2020

“Notorious” noted that a third match is “always here” and added “We are here, Nathan.”

Conor McGregor on a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz: let’s go, Nathan !! # UFC246pic.twitter.com/IbNElgI5kS

– MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) January 19, 2020

The two traded victories in 2016 in major pay-per-view events. Diaz was the first to defeat McGregor in the UFC when he forced him to submit. McGregor won the rematch by majority vote.