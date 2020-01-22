Conor McGregor has been a fixture on the news in recent weeks due to his recent struggle with Donald Cerrone. However, after his quick win at UFC 246, McGregor made headlines with comments about U.S. President Donald Trump.

Photo credit: UFC / YouTube

McGregor praises President Trump

McGregor recently tweeted the following comments in response to a Trump tweet about his previous government:

Phenomenal president. Maybe the United States

🐐

, Definitely one of them, since he sits on the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet.

Even early semester phases.

Incredible.

Congratulations and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day America

Today, on January 20, 2017, exactly three years ago, I was sworn in. So fitting that MLK jr is also DAY today. African-American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in our country’s history. The best numbers ever for poverty, youth and employment. Big!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2020

President Trump then congratulated McGregor on his victory over Cerrone, who scored the controversial fighter in just 40 seconds.

Congratulations on your big @UFC WIN! https://t.co/135dOECsEf

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 21, 2020

McGregor fought for the first time since October 2019 when he was submitted by the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. With the win on Saturday, the 31-year-old Irish fighter improved his overall record to 22: 4.