Conor McGregor and His Love for The Simpsons

Conor McGregor is known for many things. He is a supreme fighter, an elite athlete, and a larger-than-life personality. But there is one interesting thing about the UFC legend that may surprise you – He is a big fan of The Simpsons.

The former two-division UFC champion and one of the most popular athletes in the world has been open up about his love for the long-running animated series. The Irish mixed martial artist and entrepreneur has been a fan of the show for many years and considers it to be one of the greatest shows on American television.

McGregor frequently shares posts on social media referencing the show. Recently, he posted an image where he struck ‘the Duffman’ pose at the Orlando Universal Resort on a family vacation. The UFC legend also posted a funny video of Homer Simpson axing the entire football team. This was in response to allegations that McGregor removed several contestants from the Ultimate Fighter.

But all that pales in comparison to McGregor’s ultimate tribute to the animated show: Naming some of his signature fighting moves after the show’s characters. McGregor used a move he called “the Homer Simpson” during a fight against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205. The move involves him backing up against the cage and landing punches on the opponent.

Now, why does an Irish MMA fighter love The Simpsons so much? Perhaps it’s because the show’s themes of family, ambition, and perseverance resonate with the UFC legend on a personal level. The show is all about family and friends, which have always been important to the fighter.

McGregor’s love for The Simpsons has not gone unnoticed by his fans. He once compared his rival Nate Diaz to Homer Simpson and his ability to withstand sustained punishment in the ring. The reference went viral and was shared by thousands of his followers, many of whom were surprised to see the fighter’s admiration for the cartoon.

The Simpsons, which premiered in 1989, is one of the most successful and critically acclaimed television shows of all time. The series, which has aired over 700 episodes, has won numerous awards and has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring everything from merchandise to theme park attractions.

It is clear that McGregor’s love for The Simpsons is genuine and enduring. He may not have been featured on an episode yet, but McGregor did come close with a Simpsons-like animated ad for the fight between him and Nate Diaz.

It was well received by fans, many of whom were thrilled to see the fighter in an animated avatar.

Conor McGregor’s love for The Simpsons is a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and cultural impact. It’s always interesting to see how celebrities and athletes are influenced by popular culture, and McGregor’s admiration for the show is a reminder of how powerful and meaningful art can be. Whether you’re a fan of mixed martial arts or animation, it’s clear that The Simpsons has something for everyone.